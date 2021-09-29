‘Needs to improve’, ‘Useless’ – This Birmingham City man comes in for criticism after latest defeat

Birmingham City’s poor form continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers last night.

Lee Bowyer’s side had enjoyed a positive start to the season, but they are now without a victory in four after the loss in the capital.

There were many Blues players who struggled against the R’s, with Troy Deeney once again failing to make the big impact he would’ve wanted.

The striker joined on Deadline Day but he has managed just one goal, from the spot, since signing and the team haven’t won in the three games that he started.

And, whilst it’s far too soon to properly judge the 33-year-old, some fans are starting to get frustrated with the target man, who was replaced by Lukas Jutkiewicz just before the hour mark last night.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Deeney’s display against QPR from a section of the support on Twitter…

Deeney needs to improve man #bcfc — Michael Morby (@MichaelMorby4) September 28, 2021

I have a genuine question. What does Deeney bring on the pitch? #bcfc — jordi4 (@Jordan4mk2) September 28, 2021

Can not believe I'm seeing Deeney getting blamed for our poor form! 😂🤦‍♂️ #BCFC — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) September 28, 2021

Had my question marks over the Deeney signing since it was rumoured, looked like a player whose career was only heading in one direction. Hope that with time he proves me wrong #bcfc — kieran (@kielawrence97) September 28, 2021

My 5p on Deeney too, man is the best striker we have at the club but something about it doesn't feel right to me atm. Maybe Bowyer didn't want him? Maybe hes trying too hard? Maybe the hometown pressure is more then he expected? Thoughts? #bcfc — JW (@joewatson24) September 28, 2021

i seen on twitter deeney is getting a lot of stick tonight, from my point of view, sentiment is not going to get us promoted, i get the hype and love we have for deeney and his arrival but we shouldnt of broken the hogan juke partnership for me deeney looks well off it #bcfc — Jtbcfc (@jtbcfc1988) September 28, 2021