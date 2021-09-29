Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Needs to improve’, ‘Useless’ – This Birmingham City man comes in for criticism after latest defeat

Birmingham City’s poor form continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers last night.

Lee Bowyer’s side had enjoyed a positive start to the season, but they are now without a victory in four after the loss in the capital.

There were many Blues players who struggled against the R’s, with Troy Deeney once again failing to make the big impact he would’ve wanted.

The striker joined on Deadline Day but he has managed just one goal, from the spot, since signing and the team haven’t won in the three games that he started.

And, whilst it’s far too soon to properly judge the 33-year-old, some fans are starting to get frustrated with the target man, who was replaced by Lukas Jutkiewicz just before the hour mark last night.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Deeney’s display against QPR from a section of the support on Twitter…


