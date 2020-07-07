‘Needs to go’ – These Portsmouth fans think time is up for key man

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
2 hours ago

Portsmouth crashed out at the semi-final stage of the League One play-offs once again last night as Oxford United beat them 5-4 on penalties.

Many fancied this whole tie to be a tightly contested affair between two decent sides and so it proved, as we went all the way to spot-kicks in the second leg.

Cameron McGeehan was the man who saw his penalty saved, too, and with Oxford perfect with their strikes, it was they that booked their trip to Wembley for next week against Wycombe Wanderers.

A shame for Pompey, then, and a fair few fans are now calling for a change of manager on social media as the men from Fratton Park face up to another season in League One at the very least.

Let’s take a look at what some have said as it remains to be seen what happens next with Kenny Jackett’s run at Portsmouth:


