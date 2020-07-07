‘Needs to go’ – These Portsmouth fans think time is up for key man

Portsmouth crashed out at the semi-final stage of the League One play-offs once again last night as Oxford United beat them 5-4 on penalties.

Many fancied this whole tie to be a tightly contested affair between two decent sides and so it proved, as we went all the way to spot-kicks in the second leg.

Cameron McGeehan was the man who saw his penalty saved, too, and with Oxford perfect with their strikes, it was they that booked their trip to Wembley for next week against Wycombe Wanderers.

A shame for Pompey, then, and a fair few fans are now calling for a change of manager on social media as the men from Fratton Park face up to another season in League One at the very least.

Let’s take a look at what some have said as it remains to be seen what happens next with Kenny Jackett’s run at Portsmouth:

📰 #Pompey missed out on a place in the League One play-off final after losing to Oxford on penalties — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 6, 2020

Went ahead in BOTH the home and away legs. Conceded an equaliser within 10 minutes of taking the lead in both. Marquis not starting either game. Naylor not starting either game. Absolutely no excuse for this team not to have been promoted this season. Jacket has to go. — Dan (@DanLewis1999) July 6, 2020

Jackett out — Jack Hancock (@jackhancock20) July 6, 2020

Don’t tweet until statement — Harrison Dunks (@harrisondunks14) July 6, 2020

Jackett Out — Wacky (@IIWackyII) July 6, 2020

CLUB STATEMENT NOW — Jake #JACKETTOUT (@Jake_PFC) July 6, 2020

S A C K H I M — Kieran Read (@Zapbw91) July 6, 2020

*throwing away the game to Oxford due to some woeful managerial decisions. Again. Every game. #jackettout — Peter (@84Knight) July 6, 2020

Jacket needs Togo I'm sorry but bye — Aaron (@Aaron25650310) July 6, 2020