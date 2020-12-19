‘Needs to go’ – These Hull fans hit out at individual after defeat to Portsmouth

Hull City endured a damaging night in the League One promotion race on Friday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Portsmouth at the KCOM Stadium.

In many ways, it was a self-inflicted defeat for the Tigers, with own goals from Jacob Greaves and Josh Magennis in either half enough to secure all three points for Portsmouth.

That result means that Pompey have now leapfrogged Hull to the top of the League One table, while the Tigers have now lost their last three games on the bounce.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Hull fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with manager Grant McCann one of those to come in for a considerable amount of criticism, with his side having largely failed to threaten the Portsmouth goal on Friday night.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the Tigers boss.

McCann doesn’t have an effective plan b — Kingy (@Kingy1904) December 18, 2020

McCann has got to go before it’s too late — Tom Carmichael (@tom_carmichael1) December 18, 2020

Good luck to KLP at his next club. McCann needs to go. — Professional Ginger🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤 (@Paul99927790) December 18, 2020

McCann out! — James Richardson (@JamesRicco958) December 18, 2020

One-plan McCann waving his magic wand a bit earlier this year. Struggling with a donkey upfront? McCann has the solution… A second donkey! Dreadful. Pompey were well-organised but never had to up a gear. Docherty & Emmanuel deserve some credit, but nobody else.#hcafc — Darren Spence (@dazzar86) December 18, 2020

McCann has lost the plot a month early this time — Barrie Elm (@ElmBarrie) December 18, 2020

Can we finally get rid of mcann ? — Joemalco (@Joemalco1) December 18, 2020