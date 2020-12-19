Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Needs to go’ – These Hull fans hit out at individual after defeat to Portsmouth

Hull City endured a damaging night in the League One promotion race on Friday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Portsmouth at the KCOM Stadium.

In many ways, it was a self-inflicted defeat for the Tigers, with own goals from Jacob Greaves and Josh Magennis in either half enough to secure all three points for Portsmouth.

That result means that Pompey have now leapfrogged Hull to the top of the League One table, while the Tigers have now lost their last three games on the bounce.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Hull fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with manager Grant McCann one of those to come in for a considerable amount of criticism, with his side having largely failed to threaten the Portsmouth goal on Friday night.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the Tigers boss.


