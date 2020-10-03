‘Needs to go’, ‘Surely not long now’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest defeat

Nottingham Forest fell to their fourth defeat in as many Championship games on Saturday afternoon, with the Reds losing 2-1 at home to high-flying Bristol City.

It has been a bitterly disappointing start to the season for Forest, with the pressure mounting on Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest were looking to record their first points of the season on Saturday afternoon, but they succumbed to another defeat at the hands of new league leaders Bristol City.

First-half goals from Andreas Weimann and Nahki Wells put the Robins 2-0 ahead, before Luke Freeman fired in an unstoppable effort shortly before half-time.

Forest produced a much better display in the second-half and threw everything at City, but an inspired performance from Daniel Bentley meant that Forest were made to rue missed chances.

The Reds have now lost their first four league games, and have now slipped into the relegation zone following this afternoon’s defeat.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to yet another defeat…

Surely not long now. pic.twitter.com/tPqKgKhIrw — Michael Callander 📝 (@FutbolCallander) October 3, 2020

Don’t care if we lost, WHAT A PERFORMANCE THAT WAS — Dan Cawthorn (@nffcdan23) October 3, 2020

WE NEED POINTS!!!! THAT'S ALL WHAT COUNTS. SL NEED TO GO – NOW!!!! — FootballIndexLover 🚀 🚀 🚀 (@FITraderNr1) October 3, 2020

As I said a week ago, this horror show must end before our season will be totally ruined, SL must leave now! And I don’t care we deserved better with a good 2nd half, this is awful, just awful!!! 😡😡😡😡 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) October 3, 2020

Much better performance. Still a lot of room for improvement. Their GK was MoM. This match shouldn't get a manager the sack. Whatever happens, whoever is in the dugout at the next match there's much more to come from this #nffc side and it needs to come quickly. Come on you reds! — Chris B (@CBax05) October 3, 2020

Sounds like we played better today. For me start and keep on colbeck and grabban and you deserve nothing. Taylor must play. Who decided to re-sign colbeck, bang average 2 years ago. Blelow average now. — Neil Andrews (@8nandrews) October 3, 2020

Unlucky forest done everything but score unlucky deserved point #youreds — Sue Blackamore (@BlackamoreSue) October 3, 2020

thought we were actually quality today but too late for sabri — Jackwhaley (@jackwhaley4) October 3, 2020

I’m sorry, but a team that can only start performing after they have such a deficit is going to go no where. I’m not going to lie they played a lot better in the second half, but that the problem. We can’t start playing in the second half. IT NOT GOOD ENOUGH! — Toshiro28 (@Toshiro282) October 3, 2020

The definition of SL’s insanity: playing the same way over and over again and expecting different results. — Dan Shaw (@danthenshaw) October 3, 2020