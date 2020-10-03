Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Needs to go’, ‘Surely not long now’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fell to their fourth defeat in as many Championship games on Saturday afternoon, with the Reds losing 2-1 at home to high-flying Bristol City.

It has been a bitterly disappointing start to the season for Forest, with the pressure mounting on Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest were looking to record their first points of the season on Saturday afternoon, but they succumbed to another defeat at the hands of new league leaders Bristol City.

First-half goals from Andreas Weimann and Nahki Wells put the Robins 2-0 ahead, before Luke Freeman fired in an unstoppable effort shortly before half-time.

Forest produced a much better display in the second-half and threw everything at City, but an inspired performance from Daniel Bentley meant that Forest were made to rue missed chances.

The Reds have now lost their first four league games, and have now slipped into the relegation zone following this afternoon’s defeat.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to yet another defeat…


