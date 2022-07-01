“Needs to go somewhere where he’s guaranteed minutes” – Stoke City eyeing move for Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among a host of clubs interested in a loan move for Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam this summer, according to BirminghamLive.

The England U19 international made the matchday squad on 22 separate occasions for Villa in the Premier League last season, and the club rate him so highly that they have tied him down on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

The 19-year-old would be an exciting addition for the majority of Championship clubs this summer and alongside the likes of Jordan Thompson and Lewis Baker he could thrive at the bet365 Stadium.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Iroegbunam would be a smart addition for the Potters…

Ben Wignall

With Gavin Kilkenny now set to sign for the Potters on loan, I don’t think Iroegbunam fits in at the Bet365 Stadium.

Michael O’Neill has already brought Josh Laurent to the club this summer, and with Kilkenny also set to arrive, that brings a lot of competition to the engine room with Lewis Baker and Jordan Thompson to factor in as well.

Iroegbunam’s development isn’t going to accelerate if he’s being rotated every week – he needs to go somewhere where he’s guaranteed minutes.

Stoke wouldn’t be that location – there are plenty of clubs in the Championship though that have gaps to fill in their midfield and who would surely be interested in adding the teenager to their squad though.

Carla Devine

This would be a strong signing for Stoke City this summer and he could definitely add to their side.

The 19-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his performances so far and he’s already got a few Premier League appearances under his belt.

It looks as though a loan move to the Championship now is what the midfielder needs, giving him the opportunity to play regular first team football and therefore progress further.

Stoke City will be wanting to push further up the table next season so you can understand why they want the youngster.

However, you’ve got to consider whether Gerrard will opt for this transfer with the amount of teams interested in him, some of which are likely to be competing higher up the table.

Declan Harte

This would be an interesting signing for Stoke, with Iroegbunam showing potential in the few first team opportunities he’s been given.

He’s certainly highly rated and Gerrard trusted him to compete in the Premier League near the end of last season which speaks volumes.

The Potters face stiff competition to capture the midfielder’s signature, but their advantage may be that they are more likely to offer significant game time.

Given Stoke’s possession-based style of play, it may also be a good breeding ground for Iroegbunam to improve his own game.

This could be an ideal destination, if O’Neill can convince him that he will receive the playing minutes that he desires.