Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Needs to go’, ‘Pack your bags’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans fume at key figure following Oxford United stalemate

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town’s poor run of form in League One continued on Saturday, as they were held to a goalless draw with play-off chasing rivals Oxford United. 

The stalemate at Portman Road means that the Tractor Boys are now sat 12th in the League One table after 27 matches, and are six points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland.

More alarmingly though, Ipswich have only won once in their last seven league matches, which has seen them lose vital ground on the play-off positions during the second-half of this year’s campaign.

That poor run of form has seen a number of supporters call for manager Paul Lambert to be relieved of his duties in charge of the club, although a decision is yet to be made on his future.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Ipswich Town's 2020/21 season so far?

1 of 20

Who scored the club's first league goal of the season?

Lambert has been in charge of the Tractor Boys since 2018, and was unable to stop them from being relegated into the third-tier of English football, for the first time since 1957.

Plenty of the Portman Road faithful took to social media following the draw with Oxford United, to aim their frustrations at Lambert.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Needs to go’, ‘Pack your bags’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans fume at key figure following Oxford United stalemate

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: