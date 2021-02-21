‘Needs to go’, ‘Pack your bags’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans fume at key figure following Oxford United stalemate

Ipswich Town’s poor run of form in League One continued on Saturday, as they were held to a goalless draw with play-off chasing rivals Oxford United.

The stalemate at Portman Road means that the Tractor Boys are now sat 12th in the League One table after 27 matches, and are six points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland.

More alarmingly though, Ipswich have only won once in their last seven league matches, which has seen them lose vital ground on the play-off positions during the second-half of this year’s campaign.

That poor run of form has seen a number of supporters call for manager Paul Lambert to be relieved of his duties in charge of the club, although a decision is yet to be made on his future.

Lambert has been in charge of the Tractor Boys since 2018, and was unable to stop them from being relegated into the third-tier of English football, for the first time since 1957.

Plenty of the Portman Road faithful took to social media following the draw with Oxford United, to aim their frustrations at Lambert.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

14 points off an automatic spot in DIVISION THREE and we are still hopeful of scraping into the play offs, this is simply unacceptable our sights should be so much higher, its beyond time for him to go. — Smiffy (@Smiffy_2010) February 20, 2021

He is insulting us now. He couldn't care less about us. Many will not be returning because of him. The club doesn't seem to care about this. Shameful — Stevie (@dmodeboy) February 20, 2021

Why is he still our manager!? Mid-table in League One is unacceptable for Ipswich and we are getting worse each week. Same as last season. — Tom Frackowiak (@TomFrackowiak) February 20, 2021

He shouldn't be in our club #LambertOut — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) February 20, 2021

Not interested in ITFC until he's gone. — BruceT69 (@BruceT69) February 20, 2021

Can we sack him ? — Alfie (@Alfie95742907) February 20, 2021

Your time is all up Paul. — Kieran Lammas (@KieranLammasPT) February 20, 2021

Whilst it may have been a better performance, change is still needed. Lambert is not and will not improve us. He needs to go this evening. He has long enough and we have suffered long enough. #LambertOut #itfc — Gary Riches (@Buddy_beadle86) February 20, 2021

Another shambles performance. He needs to go now. No threat whatsoever going forward can never see us scoring. Such boring football always get lucky with 0-0 can never see this club going anywhere under this manager and owner. — Harry Jaye (@HarryJaye) February 20, 2021

Pack your bags Lambert and never ever come back — Paul Elliston (@PaulElliston1) February 20, 2021

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz 2 shots on target at home, enough is enough #boooooooo #LambertOut #evansout — Graham Downey (@RAnobreaks1978) February 20, 2021