‘Needs to go out on loan’ – Many Blackpool fans in agreement after winger’s Saturday display

Blackpool bowed out of the FA Cup as they lost to League Two side Hartlepool United 2-1 on Saturday.

It was a bad day at the office for Neil Critchley’s side as they surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose away at Hartlepool United.

Keshi Anderson gave Blackpool the lead after eight minutes but struggled to find the chance for their second. Despite controlling the game, Gary Madine had his header cleared off the line before Shayne Lavery missed a chance he will be disappointed he didn’t put away.

Blackpool squandered several good chances to make it 2-0 which they were ultimately punished for by Pool.

Three minutes into the second half, David Ferguson scored via a heavy deflection past Daniel Grimshaw before substitute Joe Grey scored the winner just past the hour mark.

CJ Hamilton came on for Keshi Anderson in the 34th minute after the winger picked up a knock and had a poor game by his standards.

To make matters worse, he missed a glorious chance to equalise, blazing his shot over the bar from six yards out with Hartlepool seeing the game out despite late pressure from the Seasider’s.

However, it was CJ Hamilton who was at the centre of discussion from supporters on Twitter, with many criticising the wide man after his poor display. Here’s what they said on Twitter.

Never ever want to see CJ Hamilton in tangerine again. To have the cheek and come throw his shirt into the crowd at the end, league 2 quality — Luke Randall (@lukerandall1995) January 8, 2022

Shocking performance that need to get some players in and some out , CJ Hamilton is not Championship standard he struggled against league 2 opponents he needs to go out on loan — Craig (@craigwbfc) January 8, 2022

Cj Hamilton is dreadful. I could see it way before now so why hasn't critchley. No skill what so ever, without his pace would he be able to play In league 2? I don't think so. — Sam Thompson (@biggunst14) January 8, 2022

watching CJ hamilton play is making me lose interest in the sport all together — 🗯 (@FutblJosh5) January 8, 2022

I used to love the days when CJ Hamilton looked like a footballer. — Ant Stephen󠁧 (@AntStephen) January 8, 2022

Try get your head around how CJ Hamilton is a professional footballer, like he gets paid to play! — Robbie Summers (@BFCsummers26) January 8, 2022

I really hope CJ Hamilton doesn’t search ‘CJ Hamilton’ on twitter this evening.

How that guy is a professional footballer, I’ve no idea🤯 Was poor all round today but surely that’s his Blackpool career finished? — Will Robinson (@willrobbo53) January 8, 2022

Can someone tell CJ there’s an under 15’s training session on tomorrow he can attend to learn how to play football 👍🏻 — JamesH (@JamesHammondd) January 8, 2022