Blackpool

‘Needs to go out on loan’ – Many Blackpool fans in agreement after winger’s Saturday display

Published

1 min ago

on

Blackpool bowed out of the FA Cup as they lost to League Two side Hartlepool United 2-1 on Saturday. 

It was a bad day at the office for Neil Critchley’s side as they surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose away at Hartlepool United.

Keshi Anderson gave Blackpool the lead after eight minutes but struggled to find the chance for their second. Despite controlling the game, Gary Madine had his header cleared off the line before Shayne Lavery missed a chance he will be disappointed he didn’t put away.

Blackpool squandered several good chances to make it 2-0 which they were ultimately punished for by Pool.

Three minutes into the second half, David Ferguson scored via a heavy deflection past Daniel Grimshaw before substitute Joe Grey scored the winner just past the hour mark.

CJ Hamilton came on for Keshi Anderson in the 34th minute after the winger picked up a knock and had a poor game by his standards.

To make matters worse, he missed a glorious chance to equalise, blazing his shot over the bar from six yards out with Hartlepool seeing the game out despite late pressure from the Seasider’s.

However, it was CJ Hamilton who was at the centre of discussion from supporters on Twitter, with many criticising the wide man after his poor display. Here’s what they said on Twitter.


Article title: 'Needs to go out on loan' – Many Blackpool fans in agreement after winger's Saturday display

