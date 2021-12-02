Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Needs to go for his sake and ours' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss 'woeful' performer v Hartlepool

1 hour ago

Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy by League Two side Hartlepool United last night and the performance of midfielder Lewis Wing has proven a talking point among Owls fans. 

Wednesday welcomed Hartlepool to Hillsborough for the second round knock-out clash but found themselves two-down early on, despite coming into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run in League One.

Mark Shelton nodded in a header at the back post to put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes while a dreadful miscommunication from Jaden Brown and Joe Wildsmith saw the former pass the ball into his own net three minutes later.

Though they had chances either side of the break, Darren Moore’s side were unable to pull themselves back into the game and things went from bad to worse just before the hour mark when Will Goodwin made it 3-0.

That is how it ended, with Hartlepool progressing to the next round and Moore left questioning his decision to name a weakened team.

Among those brought into the side was Wing, who joined on loan from Middlesbrough but has been little more than a bit-part player in recent weeks.

His performance on his return to the starting XI has proven a talking point among Wednesday fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


