‘Needs to go for his sake and ours’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss ‘woeful’ performer v Hartlepool

Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy by League Two side Hartlepool United last night and the performance of midfielder Lewis Wing has proven a talking point among Owls fans.

Wednesday welcomed Hartlepool to Hillsborough for the second round knock-out clash but found themselves two-down early on, despite coming into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten run in League One.

Mark Shelton nodded in a header at the back post to put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes while a dreadful miscommunication from Jaden Brown and Joe Wildsmith saw the former pass the ball into his own net three minutes later.

Though they had chances either side of the break, Darren Moore’s side were unable to pull themselves back into the game and things went from bad to worse just before the hour mark when Will Goodwin made it 3-0.

That is how it ended, with Hartlepool progressing to the next round and Moore left questioning his decision to name a weakened team.

Among those brought into the side was Wing, who joined on loan from Middlesbrough but has been little more than a bit-part player in recent weeks.

30 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What year was Steven Fletcher born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

His performance on his return to the starting XI has proven a talking point among Wednesday fans, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

I've never seen Wing do anything to justify being picked for another appearance. Awful — Dave Hindle (@dhindle41) December 1, 2021

69 minutes too late — todd 🦉 (@TW1867_) December 1, 2021

Chris Wilder earlier on this afternoon- “We’re thinking of recalling Lewis Wing in January”. Chris Wilder at 21:00 tonight- “We’re thinking of letting Wednesday take Lewis Wing on a five year contract for free” #swfc — Billy Seamus #ChansiriOut 🏳️‍⚧️ (@BillyFensterFen) December 1, 2021

Honestly aswell if wing got recalled by Wilder in January, I’d not bat an eyelid over it. #swfc — OwlsMedia (@OwlsmediaCentre) December 1, 2021

Can anyone at all tell me what Lewis Wing and George Buyers offer to this club? Just float about and pass backwards. Like having 2 Jacob Butterfields #SWFC — mikeybroomy (@mikeybroomy) December 1, 2021

My observations;

– Wing needs to go for his sake & ours, shame but it just hasn't worked out for him at #swfc

– Berahino & Sow are free to leave

– Byers is still unfit, needs mins in U23s

– Brown doesn't want it enough

– Brennan needs a leader next to him not Paterson — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) December 1, 2021

Can wilder recall wing now please #swfc — Callumf84858484 (@callumf84858484) December 1, 2021

Shodipo and Wing got to go in January too. Utterly woeful. #swfc — Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) December 1, 2021