Birmingham City

‘Needs to get a grip’, ‘Has to do better’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious with key figure after heavy Blackburn defeat

Published

2 hours ago

on

Birmingham City were hammered 4-0 by Blackburn at Ewood Park on a tough afternoon for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Blues have been inconsistent for much of the season and they put in a very poor performance today, as goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and two from Ben Brereton Diaz completed an emphatic win for the hosts.

In truth, Bowyer could have few complaints as well, with his team second best throughout after going behind inside just six minutes.

As you would expect, the fans were furious after the game, and whilst many recognise that Bowyer hasn’t been given enough backing in terms of improving the squad, there are others questioning the former player for the tactical approach and team selection right now.

The defeat leaves Blues 17th in the table, and here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from a section of the support on Twitter following the loss…


