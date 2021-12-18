‘Needs to get a grip’, ‘Has to do better’ – These Birmingham City fans are furious with key figure after heavy Blackburn defeat

Birmingham City were hammered 4-0 by Blackburn at Ewood Park on a tough afternoon for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Blues have been inconsistent for much of the season and they put in a very poor performance today, as goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and two from Ben Brereton Diaz completed an emphatic win for the hosts.

In truth, Bowyer could have few complaints as well, with his team second best throughout after going behind inside just six minutes.

As you would expect, the fans were furious after the game, and whilst many recognise that Bowyer hasn’t been given enough backing in terms of improving the squad, there are others questioning the former player for the tactical approach and team selection right now.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The defeat leaves Blues 17th in the table, and here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from a section of the support on Twitter following the loss…

Bowyer has to do better in match. Surely he could see they were getting in behind at nearly every pass forward because the defense was high… His game management is soo soo poor! #BCFC #KRO — Jim Condon! (@Jimismyname) December 18, 2021

If Bowyer doesn’t get proper support in January, I’d walk if I was him. He deserves the chance to build a proper team, not having to work with this lot. #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) December 18, 2021

Too much deadwood in that side that need to go, but I think we’ve said that a few times now. You can only do with what you’ve got but too many occasions over the years we see performances like these. The board have to back Bowyer in January. Simple as that #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) December 18, 2021

While yes we've been crap under recent managers in general, 6 starters are Bowyer's players. We have to do better. #BCFC — Jim Condon! (@Jimismyname) December 18, 2021

So Poor, Embarrasing, Gutless, Clueless, Useless, Disgraceful, Just Shambolic!!! Can't Pass, Cant Defend, Cant Score🤦‍♂️Honestly We Are Going DOWN⬇️⬇️⬇️ BOWYER OUT

BOWYER OUT

BOWYER OUT I Really Struggle To Care Anymore IT IS Just Garbage EVERY Week🤷🏼‍♂️😡 #BCFC — BearsDoubleWinners (@YouBearsssssss) December 18, 2021

Having said all that Bowyer needs to ger a grip. Sunjic for £6m should've got everyone fired. And imagine where we would be without Sarkic #BCFC — Swanny (@SwannyHypno) December 18, 2021

#bcfc If bowyer doesn’t go back to 4-4-2 next game he will be getting the boot very soon. Swallow your pride and admit what you’re doing doesn’t work. Our DNA is 4-4-2 we won’t win every game but can’t be any worse than this! — RichBCFC1875 (@RBcfc1875) December 18, 2021