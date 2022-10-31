“Needs to do a bit more” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit issues performance verdict on 30-year-old following Millwall victory

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town were able to climb off the bottom of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon when they dispatched of Millwall 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was by no means a vintage performance, but the Terriers must get wins in any way, shape or form and that is exactly what happened when the Lions came to West Yorkshire at the weekend.

In the end, it was a goal from Yuta Nakayama that settled the contest, although only the Japan international will know if his effort was a shot or more-than likely a cross – either way though it secured the three points against a lacklustre Millwall side who failed to land a blow.

Even though it was a winning performance, one player that FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner wasn’t too impressed with was Danny Ward.

The Terriers talisman has just three goals in 16 appearances to his name so far this season and has a long way to go to match the 14 he netted in 2021-22, and Graeme wants to see more in the coming weeks of Ward – especially in-front of goal.

“The player I was probably most disappointed with is a difficult one because it was a good solid team performance, but I’d say Danny Ward needs to do a bit more,” Graeme said.

“We had an awful lot of chances to put the game to bed by half-time really, we could have been two or three up and maybe made it a little bit stressful for the fans in the second half, and I think that whilst his link-up play when he dropped deep and definitely put a shift in in terms of effort, one area we are struggling this year is goals, and particularly from our strikers.

“We only really have two fit strikers which is Ward and Jordan Rhodes and they’ve played as a pair, played one or the other, and we haven’t really seen the return from them and Danny Ward probably struggles or suffers from having such good form last year.

“This year, he just needs to find the net – I suspect if our performances improve he will do soon, but I would say that if he had just been able to show a bit more composure in-front of goal, the game could have been a lot more comfortable for us.”

The Verdict

Ward on his day is a very good Championship striker, but this season he has been perhaps starved of the service that he had last season.

That changed a bit on Saturday though when he had several chances to extend Huddersfield’s lead, but he was pretty wasteful and in the end, Mark Fotheringham’s side clung on to the three points.

Fotheringham himself does not have much to choose from at the top end of the pitch – Ward and Rhodes are much alike as players and they are hard to keep fully-fit as well for a whole season.

It’s clear that Ward needs to improve a bit in-front of goal in the next few matches, but we know the talent he has got and how he can find the back of the net at second tier level, so it should come naturally to him.