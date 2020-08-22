‘Needs to be way more clinical’ – These Derby County fans react to player performance in friendly draw

Derby County continued their pre-season preparations as they drew 0-0 against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Of course, the majority will see the result as meaningless, with the only focus on building fitness ahead of the new campaign which starts in three weeks time.

However, the game gave Phillip Cocu and the fans to see how the players are progressing and one man who started was Jack Marriott.

The striker endured a hugely frustrating previous season as he scored just two goals in 32 games, although many of those appearances came from the bench and injuries restricted the 25-year-old at times.

So, it was good for Marriott to be out on the pitch and he had a great chance to give the Rams the lead just before the break but his effort was kept out by the Rovers keeper.

That caused some debate among the Derby fans about the striker and here we look at the comments from Twitter…

marriott needs to be way more clinical — phil (@bigphilparker) August 22, 2020

Needs to get these misses out his system then he’ll be razor sharp — Tom Wolverson (@WolversonTom) August 22, 2020

Good to see him getting chances, with more game time these chances will be buried! 🔥🐏 — Stefan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Broo🐑e (@StefanBroome) August 22, 2020

Once he gets that goal he will he firing!! — Jack Stevens (@RealJackstevens) August 22, 2020

He’s got to start missing the keeper — michael (@mlbchubbs) August 22, 2020

I’m liking this — FUT TRADER – SQXBY (@fut_sqxby) August 22, 2020

Come on Jack need you to be a big player for Derby this season — peter wilkinson (@wilkinson1ps) August 22, 2020