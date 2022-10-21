“Needs to be under a little bit of pressure” – Norwich City fan pundit offers verdict on future of Dean Smith

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After relegation from the Premier League last season and being one of the team’s with the biggest budget in the Championship this year, Norwich City have high hopes for the season ahead.

The Canaries haven’t had a bad start to the season and currently sit sixth in the league.

However, their recent form has seen them take a dip having lost their last three games.

Their upcoming fixtures don’t ease up either with Sheffield United and Burnley their next two trips which could make a positive result even harder to find for Dean Smith’s side.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes if he thinks Dean Smith’s job should be under pressure if results don’t improve before the World Cup and he said: “I think Dean Smith needs to be under a little bit of pressure now.

“He’s not really shown us what style he wants to play, he’s not improved anyone really, we look void of ideas but we are winning matches because we have good individuals and that can only get you so far really.

“But Norwich aren’t trigger happy, they don’t change managers very often and they tend to wait until they really have to make a change and then they do, so I can’t see it happening anytime soon but if the results don’t pick up then it’s going to be around the World Cup time they could make a change.”

These 18 Norwich City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 History: They were formed in which year? 1900 1902 1904 1906

The Verdict:

As it stands Norwich still occupy a play-off spot so it’s not time to panic just yet. However, they are a side with high expectations and you have to question if they are currently on their way to living up to that.

Results have taken a real dip recently which is worrying and definitely something that Smith’s side need to fix.

However, it is certainly not Norwich’s style to put too much pressure on the boss right now.

That being said, results will need to pick up with a strong league position maintained by the time the World Cup arrives otherwise the Canaries may be left with little choice but to question his job at Carrow Road.