Sheffield Wednesday remain in with a shot at automatic promotion this campaign despite a recent blip.

In fact, with two matches left to play, Wednesday could not only find themselves promoted automatically, but potentially Champions of League One, too.

Undoubtedly, one player who has been a big part of the Owls' success this season has been Josh Windass.

In League One, the 29-year-old has 11 goals and seven assists in 32 matches, and in all competitions, boasts an even greater record of 15 goals and seven assists.

Unfortunately, though, Windass has missed the club's last nine league matches, which, just happened to coincide with their slight rough patch.

When will Josh Windass return from injury?

Fortunately, moving forwards, it seems as though there is good news regarding Windass' fitness.

Speaking to YorkshireLive at the weekend, Moore confirmed that Windass had returned to training on the grass, offering hope he could feature ahead of the run-in.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted for his thoughts on Windass' potential return to the side.

"Windass needs to be playing as soon as possible," Callum told FLW.

"That needs to start on Saturday, if he's fit enough.

"He needs to play, whether that's off the bench or whatever, he needs to be in the squad.

"We can't just be throwing him straight into the XI like we did in the last play-offs because it's not going to work.

"He needs games and he needs a couple under his belt before the play-offs to get back into it and hopefully his form will have carried on from when we last had him.

"I think he's one of the reasons we are in the position we are, because he was playing so well, and his form was so good."

When should Sheffield Wednesday get Josh Windass back involved?

Our fan pundit makes some excellent points above.

You don't want Windass returning later on in the play-offs undercooked and out of form, if indeed Wednesday end up in the play-offs.

You would certainly rather get him involved in the next two, get him as fit as possible ahead of the end of the season, when he may be needed.

On the other hand, though, with potential play-offs in mind, Wednesday wouldn't want to take any risks and potentially lose Windass for the rest of the season.

It's a tough call for the Owls, but one I'm sure they will get right.