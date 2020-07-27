‘Needs to be playing’ – Potential exit for Liverpool man to EFL or elsewhere assessed

Speaking to Liverpool blog Empire of the Kop, Swansea City journalist Sioned Dafydd has assessed the chances of Rhian Brewster playing for Liverpool in the near future and whether he should go out on loan again for next season.

The Swans have had a fine season in the Sky Bet Championship and have snuck into the play-offs after overtaking Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Brewster has had an excellent time of things since joining on loan from Liverpool, too, and it is clear that he has left an impression at Swansea since his arrival.

Dafydd said:

“I can definitely see him playing for Klopp’s Liverpool in the near future but a young player like Brewster needs to be playing consistently if he’s to keep on improving like he has done this season. I wouldn’t want to see him just sat on the bench.”

The Verdict

A loan away from Liverpool again next season could be really important for his progression and it seems as though it would make sense for him to play in the Premier League next.

Getting into Liverpool’s side right now would be a test for any player, let alone a youngster still learning his craft, and so you can see why another temporary exit from the club could be ideal for him.

Whether that sees him stay with Swansea remains to be seen, but it is clear that he is having a good time at the club and, if Liverpool won’t play him next year, perhaps staying there is a good an option as anything else.