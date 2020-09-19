‘Needs to be dropped’ – Some Nottingham Forest fans call for change in wake of Cardiff defeat

Many Nottingham Forest supporters have been critical of Lewis Grabban’s performance during their 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City at the City Ground on Saturday.

Grabban was so often Forest’s go-to man for goals and for leading the line last campaign, but so far in Nottingham Forest’s first two Championship matches of the season he has failed to rediscover his form in front of goal – and the 32-year-old was far from his best against Cardiff.

The forward’s predatory instincts are what made him able to register 20 league goals last season, but those instincts were lacking when Forest needed them in the first half against Cardiff, with the 32-year-old’s right footed effort sent over the bar after an excellent delivery from Luke Freeman.

The performance of Lyle Taylor from the bench showed that Grabban is perhaps not mobile enough and does not offer enough out of possession and when not presented with chances on goal. The fact that Sabri Lamouchi felt it fit to bring him off with 16 minutes remaining shows he might not have the same influence he did last term.

Undoubtedly Grabban will still score goals and be an important player for the Reds this season, but the arrival of Taylor should mean he is now no longer guaranteed to start week in, week out. That is something some Forest supporters were keen to point out after the game.

Here then, we take a look at what Forest fans made of Grabban’s performance on social media…

Fan of Grabban but needs dropped. Been awful for a while #NFFC — Jack (@JackSDlaz) September 19, 2020

Have to say…Grabban looks off the pace.#NFFC — martin T (@marty1865) September 19, 2020

Perfectly acceptable change. Grabban couldn’t hit a barn door today #NFFC — Andrew (@Nesto25) September 19, 2020

I think grabban is just coasting #NFFC — craig (@greenyc77) September 19, 2020

Grabban is a yard off his game today #NFFC — Clarence Whirly7️⃣ #KBF (@StacieS777VBF) September 19, 2020

Grabban was part of the problem. Taylor is highlighting that. Grabban doesnt do enough in play #nffc — Frank Lunin (@FrankLunin) September 19, 2020

#nffc Taylor has to start next game for me Leave Grabban out he’s missed chances in high games — Anthony Cockayne (@anthonycockayne) September 19, 2020

If we are going 1 up top it has to be Taylor. Grabban looks scared to score at the moment. #NFFC — Will Plumb (@wPlumbie38) September 19, 2020