Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Needs to be dropped’ – Many Birmingham fans fume over 30-year-old’s display vs Middlesbrough

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City suffered their heaviest defeat for almost three years as they were thrashed 4-1 by Middlesbrough on a miserable Saturday afternoon at St Andrew’s.

Whilst the Blues remain six points above the relegation-zone, the likes of Derby and Rotherham both have games in hand on them, which could make for an anxious start to 2021.

Initially, it all started well for Birmingham after Maxime Colin thumped Aitor Karanka’s men into a 15th-minute lead.

However, two goals in four first-half minutes from Britt Assombalonga and George Saville put Boro in front, who extended their lead following a moment to forget for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who inexplicably allowed Lewis Wing’s corner to slip through his hands to make it 3-1.

There was still time for Wing to get in on the act, thumping home from long-range, although the Blues goalkeeper will feel he once again should have done far better.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Birmingham City’s academy?

1 of 22

Has Joe Lolley ever been in Birmingham City’s academy?

Etheridge has been one of Birmingham’s stand-out players in what has so far been a frustrating campaign, although Saturday simply wasn’t his afternoon.

Here’s how the St Andrew’s faithful reacted to the shot-stopper’s rare off game against Boro:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Needs to be dropped’ – Many Birmingham fans fume over 30-year-old’s display vs Middlesbrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: