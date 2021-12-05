Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Needs to be dropped indefinitely’ – These Sunderland fans were not impressed with one man in Oxford draw

Published

37 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating day for Sunderland on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

With the majority of other League One promotion hopefuls in FA Cup action, Sunderland went into this one knowing that victory would have moved them level on points with league leaders Rotherham.

But despite going ahead through Leon Dajaku’s well taken goal seven minutes in, Matt Taylor’s strike strike ten minutes before half time was enough to force the Black Cats to settle for a point.

One player who certainly seemed to struggle for Sunderland in that draw, was Lynden Gooch. It was the midfielder’s error that handed Oxford their leveller, as he lost possession to Nathan Holland, who was able to tee up Taylor to fire home.

With Gooch also struggling to make much of an impact on the game aside from that, many Sunderland supporters appeared unimpressed with the American as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats fans had to say about the 25-year-old’s latest performance.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

