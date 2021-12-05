‘Needs to be dropped indefinitely’ – These Sunderland fans were not impressed with one man in Oxford draw

It was a frustrating day for Sunderland on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

With the majority of other League One promotion hopefuls in FA Cup action, Sunderland went into this one knowing that victory would have moved them level on points with league leaders Rotherham.

But despite going ahead through Leon Dajaku’s well taken goal seven minutes in, Matt Taylor’s strike strike ten minutes before half time was enough to force the Black Cats to settle for a point.

One player who certainly seemed to struggle for Sunderland in that draw, was Lynden Gooch. It was the midfielder’s error that handed Oxford their leveller, as he lost possession to Nathan Holland, who was able to tee up Taylor to fire home.

With Gooch also struggling to make much of an impact on the game aside from that, many Sunderland supporters appeared unimpressed with the American as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Black Cats fans had to say about the 25-year-old’s latest performance.

Those games in hand eh? Awful performance from start to finish. Gooch… what was he thinking man? #SAFC — Scott (@76skelly) December 4, 2021

Lynden Gooch absolutely stealing a living, should be playing in Northern league 🤦‍♂️ #SAFC — Adam Ward (@adameddiward) December 4, 2021

That was so poor from Gooch. Caught in possession, looks for a half-arsed foul, and then we concede the equaliser. Terrible passage of play. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) December 4, 2021

Time and time again Gooch showing he’s not good enough for #SAFC — Robin Jackson (@RobinJackson_7) December 4, 2021

Some post-match thoughts of my own…. Lynden Gooch: 1. Waste of space

2. Absolutely shocking today – overhit cross after overhit cross, and massively culpable for the equaliser

3. Needs to be dropped indefinitely/moved on in January#SAFC 🔴⚪ — Andy McGuire (@RokerPark150705) December 4, 2021

I seem to think like this every week

How is gooch a professional footballer? #SAFC — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) December 4, 2021

Did Lynden Gooch have Oxford on his coupon like? — Liam Young (@liam_youngg) December 4, 2021

Gooch out — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) December 4, 2021