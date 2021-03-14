Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Needs to be doing better’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s recent showing in defeat v Millwall

A number of Derby County supporters have bemoaned the performance of forward Kamil Jóźwiak following the Rams’ 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed into the game looking to build on the point they picked up away against in-form Barnsley in midweek and get themselves back to winning ways. However, the Rams were unable to take advantage of the slim chances they were able to create against a very stubborn Millwall side who managed to take advantage of the rare chances they were able to get.

One player who struggled for the Rams, in particular, was Jóźwiak, with the attacker struggling to really do enough on the ball in the final third when he did get into some promising positions at times. It was a performance that saw him continue to struggle to make enough of a difference for Derby in a creative sense and he failed to justify Rooney’s faith in him.

Jóźwiak was only able to manage to make just one key pass and had just one attempt on goal as he struggled to make the most of having the ball in dangerous positions. Whilst he also was guilty of giving the ball away a few too many times losing possession on 14 occasions (Sofascore). The Rams need to see more from him the final third.

Many Derby fans were frustrated with his performance and were suggesting that he does not have enough of an end product to justify his place in the starting line-up.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


