“Needs sorting out…” – Sheffield Utd fan pundit discusses Bramall Lane matchday experience

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are flying along in the Championship in these early stages of the season and Blades fans will hope that can remain the case for the rest of the campaign.

What is the matchday experience like as a whole at Bramall Lane, though? We spoke to Owain Wyse, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit, to get his thoughts on the matter.

Indeed, he told us that there are a couple of things he thinks could be improved, though overall he seems relatively happy.

“There are a few minor problems in the matchday experience,” said Wyse. “Such as the stewarding on the kop, which seems to be a bit heavy-handed and that certainly needs sorting out.

“We also seem to be charging away fans too much which is backfiring on our traveling support as clubs are charging us what we charge them when they came to Bramall Lane and that’s not right, because people pay a lot of money to get to away games before you even count the ticket cost.

“But as for the stadium, there’s always talk about removing the poles on the top, but I don’t think it’s a major issue as it is. So, on the whole, I’d say the club seem to be getting the majority of things spot on.”

It’s good to hear Owain thinks the Blades are largely getting it right off of the pitch to reflect things on it at the moment.

Evidently, there’s room for improvement in a couple of areas judging by his comments and perhaps the Blades will be looking into that.

Overall, though, a positive start for the club this year.