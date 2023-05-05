Andrew Omobamidele could be on his way out of Norwich City this summer.

The Ireland international has been linked with a big money move away from the Canaries, with AC Milan touted as one of the interested parties, according to the Telegraph.

The Championship club is hoping to raise funds ahead of a potential summer rebuild of David Wagner’s side.

After a disappointing campaign in the second tier, the club is hoping to come back stronger next year in order to close the gap between themselves and the top two.

Should Norwich cash-in on Andrew Omobamidele?

Carlton Palmer believes the gap to the automatic promotion places has gotten too big for Norwich.

He agrees that a rebuild of the squad is necessary at Carrow Road, but he has warned the club that selling the team’s best players to fund the project could receive fan backlash.

However, the former midfielder sees the pragmatic approach, claiming that it may prove the right decision for the club in the long run.

“Of course, the fans aren’t going to be happy,” Palmer told Football League World.

“You don’t want to sell your best players, but you look at Norwich this season, they’re sat in 12th place, 62 points, 30 points off promotion so they need to rebuild the squad.

“And needs must.

“This is not acceptable for Norwich.

“Norwich would’ve been expected to be challenging for promotion.

“And next season they will want to challenge automatically.

“So in order to do that, they need to bring in funds to bring in players to help them to achieve that.”

Norwich go into the final game of the season next week with nothing material to still play for.

Wagner’s side are no longer in contention for a play-off place, so will face the already relegated Blackpool as a matter of pride than anything else.

Can Norwich fight for promotion next season?

Wagner is an experienced coach who has been there and done that when it comes to earning Premier League promotion.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing since his arrival, but entrusting him to rebuild the squad this summer could prove a smart decision in the long run.

If Norwich can get £20 million for Omobamidele then that could help to fund a strong reinvestment back into the team.

It would be a blow to lose the promising centre back, but it could be a worthwhile sacrifice if the squad as a whole can be improved with the funds raised.