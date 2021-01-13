Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Needs more game time’ – Many Millwall react to player’s display in Bournemouth draw

Published

10 mins ago

on

Matt Smith made an instant impact to earn Millwall a precious point at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Trailing to Dominic Solanke’s strike on the stroke of half-time, the Lions forward stepped off the bench and was celebrating the equaliser less than two minutes after his introduction.

Smith had played just 88 minutes across Millwall’s previous six matches in all competitions, but gave Gary Rowett a timely reminder of his goalscorer instincts when he prodded home 11 minutes from time following an assist from Jake Cooper.

Despite it being just his second Championship goal of the campaign, the former QPR striker has only started five matches – the last coming more than a month ago – with the likes of Troy Parrott, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Tom Bradshaw and loanee Kenneth Zohore all often preferred to Smith.

Did Millwall sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £500k?

1 of 14

Neil Ruddock from Tottenham Hotspur

His late strike was unable lead Millwall to just their second league victory in 14 matches, but did move Rowett’s men seven points clear of the relegation-zone ahead of a crunch clash at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here’s how The Den faithful reacted to Smith’s late performance against the Cherries on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Needs more game time’ – Many Millwall react to player’s display in Bournemouth draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: