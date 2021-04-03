‘Needs dropping’ – Plenty of Reading fans fume at player’s recent showing in stalemate with Barnsley

Reading were left to rue some golden opportunities to take the lead against Barnsley on Saturday, as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

The Royals took the lead after 34 minutes, as Ovie Ejaria latched onto a well-weighted through ball from Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota, before finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

Barnsley equalised in the second-half though, as Alex Mowatt converted from the penalty spot, after Andy Yiadom fouled Callum Styles.

But Reading could have won late on, a mix-up in the Barnsley defence saw Lucas Joao have the goal at his mercy, but the forward could only fire his effort wide of the post, with goalkeeper Bradley Collins beaten in the Tykes’ goal.

Joao has struggled in front of goal in recent months, with the 27-year-old only having just one goal to his name from his last nine appearances.

The forward has scored 21 goals in total for Reading this season, and Veljko Paunovic will be hoping that Joao can recapture his best form at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to voice their frustrations at Joao’s performance on the night against Barnsley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

lucas joao has blood on his hands #readingfc — ARJUN DASS (@arjundass_) April 2, 2021

Joao has to be dropped for monday

His recent performances haven’t been up to scratch and puscas has shown his quality of late when given a chance to

People will say it’ll kill his confidence put putting the team first + his confidence is already low #ReadingFC — Will Sumner (@willsumner09) April 2, 2021

1 guy responsible for dropped points – Lucas Joao. Its some achievement to miss an open goal like he did. Yiadom utter stupidity for the pen when Holmes who was good when he came on had the situation under control. #readingfc — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) April 2, 2021

Joao really has the most polar opposite performances when he’s in form and off it. Confidence is in bits. Maybe needs a sports psychologist similar to what Moore had? #readingfc — Alex 🇷🇸 (@alexr1871) April 2, 2021

I love Joao but the miss has annoyed me. Seems like we’ve been lacking up front since Bournemouth #Readingfc — James (@JBur014) April 2, 2021

Joao has to be given a break. Confidence shot and attitude all wrong as a result. Puscas to start next game. #readingfc — Paul Smith (@Skeptichead) April 2, 2021

Not even joking when I say Joao shouldn’t play again this season. Can’t go missing chances and penalties like he has recently #readingfc — Mark Fidgett (@MarkFidgett) April 2, 2021

Puscas needs to start next game. Joao has no confidence atm and his attitude has been poor #readingfc — AidenRFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AidenRFC_) April 2, 2021

Lucas Joao individually has costed us double digit points #readingfc — Danny (@dennnis_95) April 2, 2021

Joao ..it’s time to drop him for a few games #readingfc — Jon (@jonreading35) April 2, 2021

Joao needs dropping. His performances the last few games have been shocking #readingfc — Dan Jagger (@spanner93) April 2, 2021