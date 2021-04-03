Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

'Needs dropping' – Plenty of Reading fans fume at player's recent showing in stalemate with Barnsley

Published

8 mins ago

on

Reading were left to rue some golden opportunities to take the lead against Barnsley on Saturday, as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Oakwell. 

The Royals took the lead after 34 minutes, as Ovie Ejaria latched onto a well-weighted through ball from Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota, before finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

Barnsley equalised in the second-half though, as Alex Mowatt converted from the penalty spot, after Andy Yiadom fouled Callum Styles.

But Reading could have won late on, a mix-up in the Barnsley defence saw Lucas Joao have the goal at his mercy, but the forward could only fire his effort wide of the post, with goalkeeper Bradley Collins beaten in the Tykes’ goal.

Joao has struggled in front of goal in recent months, with the 27-year-old only having just one goal to his name from his last nine appearances.

The forward has scored 21 goals in total for Reading this season, and Veljko Paunovic will be hoping that Joao can recapture his best form at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful took to social media to voice their frustrations at Joao’s performance on the night against Barnsley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

