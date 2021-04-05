Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Needs dropping,’ ‘Don’t rate him’ – Many Derby County fans react to performance of ace following Reading loss

A number of Derby County supporters have been bemoaning the performance of Jason Knight following the Rams’ 3-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Reading.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed into the game aiming to build on the 2-0 win they secured at home Luton Town on Good Friday, but they were second best against a Reading side who had more to play for and were determined to keep their quest to finish inside the top-six alive. Some sloppy moments on the ball and mistakes from individuals meant that the Rams were unable to take even a point.

One player who endured a difficult afternoon was Knight, with him having been guilty of giving the ball away on a few occasions in poor areas and putting the Rams in trouble at the back. It was a performance that saw him put in enough effort as is normally expected from him, but also highlighted his lack of quality at times in possession.

Knight managed to have just 28 touches of the ball during the 62 minutes that he was on the field for, while he also gave the ball away eight times. The 20-year-old did at least put himself about and made one tackle and managed to win both of the aerial duels that he contested (Sofascore). However, the Rams needed more quality from him if they were to get a result.

Many Derby fans were frustrated by his lack of quality on the ball and some were suggesting he might need to be dropped now by Rooney.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


