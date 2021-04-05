‘Needs dropping,’ ‘Don’t rate him’ – Many Derby County fans react to performance of ace following Reading loss

A number of Derby County supporters have been bemoaning the performance of Jason Knight following the Rams’ 3-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Reading.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed into the game aiming to build on the 2-0 win they secured at home Luton Town on Good Friday, but they were second best against a Reading side who had more to play for and were determined to keep their quest to finish inside the top-six alive. Some sloppy moments on the ball and mistakes from individuals meant that the Rams were unable to take even a point.

One player who endured a difficult afternoon was Knight, with him having been guilty of giving the ball away on a few occasions in poor areas and putting the Rams in trouble at the back. It was a performance that saw him put in enough effort as is normally expected from him, but also highlighted his lack of quality at times in possession.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Derby County midfielder quiz, can you really call yourselves a Rams fan?

1 of 20 Will Hughes scored his first Derby goal against which side in 2012? Millwall Watford Wolves Peterborough United

Knight managed to have just 28 touches of the ball during the 62 minutes that he was on the field for, while he also gave the ball away eight times. The 20-year-old did at least put himself about and made one tackle and managed to win both of the aerial duels that he contested (Sofascore). However, the Rams needed more quality from him if they were to get a result.

Many Derby fans were frustrated by his lack of quality on the ball and some were suggesting he might need to be dropped now by Rooney.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

How distinctly average has Jason knight been for the past couple of months. His energy is only getting him so far now #dcfc — James. (@JSCrutch09) April 5, 2021

I must be missing something with Jason Knight. Seriously don't rate him. Takes too many touches, never makes the right pass, limited technical ability and attacks often break down with him in possession. The weak link again here today #dcfcfans — Rob Collins (@TheBody_11) April 5, 2021

What on earth has happened to Jason Knight? One of the best young midfielders in the league at one point. Are all our youngsters suffering for being in such a turgid squad? Seem to be regressing #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) April 5, 2021

Jason knight asleep this game and leaves his man and he scores. Get him off #dcfc #dcfcfans — Matty Bullock (@MidgetMatty98) April 5, 2021

Cruel but we have to close him down Jason Knight has been really poor. Decision making has been awful, always picks the ball up on the back foot so we lose momentum and have to go back. Just a runner at the moment and has been the back end of this season… Must do more #dcfc — Alex Evans (@AlEvans33) April 5, 2021

Knight does a lot of running yes, but so should every player who puts on the shirt! Not enough quality on the ball and his decision making has been very poor again. Sibley CAM and get Jozwiak/Roberts on the right 🐏 #dcfc — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) April 5, 2021

Midfield just far too weak. Lawrence has 1 good game in 10, Bird too weak, Sibley out of position and Knight is just a grafter. I can't see how the guy from Everton doesn't get in the team #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) April 5, 2021

#dcfc was never going to get anything from this game. Rooney set us up for a loss. His team selection is a joke. Knight needs dropping not enough quality and why play sibley on the wing when you have 2 wingers on the bench. Far too defensive never gonna compete set up like that — LHeezy [TeEm] (@LHeezy2k17) April 5, 2021