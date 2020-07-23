‘Needs another chance’ – Sabri Lamouchi’s future at Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest dramatically missed out on a play-off spot in the Championship after a 4-1 defeat to Stoke City at The City Ground.

The Reds only needed a point from their match against the Potters on Wednesday evening, but evidently struggled to deal with the pressure on the final day of the season.

They were beaten to sixth-spot by Swansea City, who beat Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium, which saw Steve Cooper’s side overturn a swing in goal difference into their favour.

Nottingham Forest had occupied a spot inside the top-six for a number of months, but ultimately fell short in their efforts to win promotion back into the Premier League.

But should Lamouchi be facing questions over his future at the club ahead of the 2020/21 season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I’m not sure whether sacking Lamouchi is the best decision right now and the club’s eagerness to pull the trigger has never been successful before. However, questions need asking.

How Forest have gone from genuine automatic promotion contenders in February to seventh is beyond me and this type of collapse is unacceptable really.

Lamouchi needs to shoulder the bulk of the blame for his tactics and (sometimes dubious) selections, but the playing squad need to have a look at themselves too. Simply, they weren’t putting in the level of performance they were earlier in the season.

There’s been plenty to be encouraged by at the City Ground this season and Lamouchi needs another chance to try and redeem himself.

Pressure will be on right from the off in 2020/21, though.

George Dagless:

No.

Forest need to stop pulling the trigger and this would make the least sense of the lot in recent years.

Lamouchi, overall, has done a great job at the club and he deserves to have another summer where he knows what he needs and what he wants to get rid of.

There’s a good squad there with good players and a play-off challenge in them next season without doubt – it’s time Forest’s owners sit on their hands for a little bit and let something grow at the City Ground.

It was a massive blow last night, but if they can learn from it can come back determined it could be the making of them next season.

George Harbey:

It probably sounds stupid after last night’s shambles, but I don’t think the club can afford to be too rash here.

Obviously, last night was heartbreaking for Forest and the way they capitulated and threw away their place in the play-offs is baffling, and unforgivable in many ways.

But when you look at the strides of improvement Forest have made both on and off the pitch this season compared to previous years, and it has been excellent and a positive season on the whole – but that won’t seem like the case right now.

With a full summer transfer window under his belt, there is no reason to suggest why Forest can’t ignite another push for promotion next season and go one step further, and I think Lamouchi deserves that chance to overhaul his squad this summer.