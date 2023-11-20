Southampton's run of form since their September blip has for the most part been pretty impressive, and they went into the November international break not only in fourth position, but also eight matches unbeaten.

One player who has perhaps surprisingly not been central to that good form though is Che Adams, who was expected to be one of the leading marksmen in the second tier if he stayed at the club.

Che Adams' Southamptom League Statistics Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Premier League 30 4 3 2020-21 Premier League 36 9 5 2021-22 Premier League 30 7 3 2022-23 Premier League 28 5 3 2023-24 Championship 13 3 2 Stats Correct As Of November 2020, 2023

But after scoring in his first three Championship matches of the season, the Scotland international has drawn a blank since, and in the last seven matchday squads he has been in, the 27-year-old has started just the twice, prompting more speculation that he could be departing come January.

Che Adams' Southampton contract situation

As Southampton prepare to enter the January transfer window in just six weeks time, they have a dilemma on their hands regarding Adams.

Since the summer, there has been a contract offer on the table for Adams to extend his stay with the Saints in a three-year deal which includes the vice-captaincy, according to the Daily Echo's Alfie House.

However, as mentioned, for most of the summer it looked as though the Premier League interest in the striker was going to prevail as Everton were in talks and closing in on his services.

Despite that though, the Toffees went for Beto instead and that left Adams' future in limbo at St Mary's Stadium, and with no other club coming in for him, the September 1 deadline passed with no deal agreed and more competition in Ross Stewart.

Adams was non-committal on his future in September, and since then he has not been a regular starter under Russell Martin, so you have to think that the Saints will be open to doing a deal when the market becomes open once more.

Should Che Adams leave Southampton in January?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Adams needs to get out of Southampton for his own good in the January transfer window if there is no chance of him signing a new contract, and believes that he has not been right since the summer window slammed shut at the start of September.

That being said though, Jones thinks it would be a surprise if a Premier League club actually signed him due to his lack of form this season in the Championship.

“This has all the hallmarks of a player that needs a transfer now," Jones told GiveMeSport.

"Premier League clubs will be looking to see whether they could take a chance on him in the January transfer window.

"He just hasn't seemed right since the summer window when there was a lot of talk around him and what would happen to him.

"It's got to be difficult when you end up staying at the club you thought you were leaving, but he hasn't done a great job of getting himself back on track there.

"So, I think it might be a case that he's got to leave, and it might be a bit of a surprise that he ends up back in the Premier League, to be honest.”