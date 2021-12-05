Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Needs a rest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to performance from ace in Peterborough win

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters were left disappointed with the performance of Brennan Johnson despite the Reds securing a 2-0 win against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship after they had been held to three successive draws in the league.

It was a struggle for the Reds in the first half with them not being able to break down Peterborough’s defence at times, but eventually, their extra quality told against the strugglers in the second period.

One player that failed to produce a performance near to what he is capable of was Johnson, with the attacker losing possession 14 times. That meant that he was unable to find the right end product when in good positions at times. While he was also able to complete just one accurate cross into the penalty area.

Johnson is a player that will always attempt to make things happen though and he did manage to make four key passes against Peterborough. At times he can just frustrate with his final decision, but that is something that Cooper will be able to work on and improve on the training ground moving forwards.

Some Nottingham Forest supporters were suggesting that it might be the right time to just hand him a rest and leave him on the bench for a few weeks.

