‘Needs a rest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to performance from ace in Peterborough win

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters were left disappointed with the performance of Brennan Johnson despite the Reds securing a 2-0 win against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship after they had been held to three successive draws in the league.

It was a struggle for the Reds in the first half with them not being able to break down Peterborough’s defence at times, but eventually, their extra quality told against the strugglers in the second period.

One player that failed to produce a performance near to what he is capable of was Johnson, with the attacker losing possession 14 times. That meant that he was unable to find the right end product when in good positions at times. While he was also able to complete just one accurate cross into the penalty area.

Johnson is a player that will always attempt to make things happen though and he did manage to make four key passes against Peterborough. At times he can just frustrate with his final decision, but that is something that Cooper will be able to work on and improve on the training ground moving forwards.

Some Nottingham Forest supporters were suggesting that it might be the right time to just hand him a rest and leave him on the bench for a few weeks.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

That was a tough watch, will say it again – Johnson needs a rest/dropping. Great potential- but contribution was nil in the first half, better in the 2nd. Would be a great impact sub. Must keep our bench players feeling then can get games if the 1st 11 aren't performing#nffc — Pank (@Panks80) December 4, 2021

#COYR good win made it hard on ourselves and though Zinc and Johnson were very poor. Yates, Garner, Ojeda had a few moments but solid and McKenna and Yates solid as usual. Colback stepping up and doing well and Spence rapid as usual #nffc — Rohit Mistry (@RohitMistry88) December 4, 2021

Johnson's delivery leaves alot to be desired at times. #nffc — Craig RS (@Craig74Nov) December 4, 2021

Brennan Johnson been awful for 3/4 games #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) December 4, 2021

Have to agree needs a wake up call / dropping — StaffordRED NFFC (@stevencarlin23) December 4, 2021

Someone explain the Brennan Johnson hype to me…. Completely lacking any end product #NFFC — Mike Wood (@mikewood77) December 4, 2021

Brennan Johnson isn’t good enough. Goes missing far too often, don’t look interested — AshRossDavis (@AshRossDavis1) December 4, 2021