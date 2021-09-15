‘Needs a new 10 year contract’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Stoke fans rave over player following Barnsley draw

It may not have been the result Stoke City fans were looking for, but the bet365 Stadium was treated to a lot of drama this evening.

The result was 1-1 between the Potters and the Tykes but there were a lot of talking points besides the goals, which both came in the first half.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring for the hosts before a thunderous Cauley Woodrow free-kick got the Yorkshire side back on level terms.

A dubious penalty was awarded to Stoke when Surridge went down from a Brad Collins challenge with minimal contact, and justice was served when Mario Vrancic’s spot-kick was stopped by Collins.

The game was quiet until the final 10 minutes when Tommy Smith was sent off for the home side, and then minutes later a brawl ensued on the touchline which saw Barnsley assistant Joseph Laumann and Stoke coaches Rory Delap and Dean Holden all given their marching orders.

Amidst all the chaos off the pitch there was an entertaining game happening between the white lines, and one man who stood out was Stoke’s Harry Souttar.

The giant Australian international centre-back made two vital interceptions either side of half-time to keep the scoreline down and he was imperious at the back for Stoke alongside Leo Ostigard and Ben Wilmot.

His performance has seen him earn mass praise on social media from his supporters which you can see below.

That tackle from Harry Souttar reminded me of a prime Ryan Shawcross #SCFC — Elliot Yates (@elliotyates7) September 15, 2021

I bloody love Harry Souttar. — auntie_andie (@auntie_andie) September 15, 2021

Souttar is a rock as usual, so calm and collected — Ian Parkes (@Parksy) September 15, 2021

Souttar is easily a premier league center back, Easily, absolute colossal — Karl Podmore (@poddy_8) September 15, 2021

Souttar is the best defender in the efl — ScfcSeb (@ScfcSeb) September 15, 2021

Harry Souttar immense again👏 — Cav (@_StokeCav) September 15, 2021

Souttar needs a new 10 year contract now! 🤞 — Every Step Along The Way Podcast (@Everystepalong) September 15, 2021

The only way we keep Souttar at the end of this season is promotion — Jon Chesworth (@JonChesworth) September 15, 2021

Harry Souttar's ball playing is *chefs kiss* — Alfie (@AlfieDickin) September 15, 2021

Harry Souttar has been absolutely outstanding tonight, in defence and attack. Last ditch tackles, won everything in the air, spraying passes all over the pitch. What a player. 😍 — Will (@willstokie) September 15, 2021