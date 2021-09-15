Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Needs a new 10 year contract’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Stoke fans rave over player following Barnsley draw

It may not have been the result Stoke City fans were looking for, but the bet365 Stadium was treated to a lot of drama this evening.

The result was 1-1 between the Potters and the Tykes but there were a lot of talking points besides the goals, which both came in the first half.

Sam Surridge opened the scoring for the hosts before a thunderous Cauley Woodrow free-kick got the Yorkshire side back on level terms.

A dubious penalty was awarded to Stoke when Surridge went down from a Brad Collins challenge with minimal contact, and justice was served when Mario Vrancic’s spot-kick was stopped by Collins.

The game was quiet until the final 10 minutes when Tommy Smith was sent off for the home side, and then minutes later a brawl ensued on the touchline which saw Barnsley assistant Joseph Laumann and Stoke coaches Rory Delap and Dean Holden all given their marching orders.

Amidst all the chaos off the pitch there was an entertaining game happening between the white lines, and one man who stood out was Stoke’s Harry Souttar.

The giant Australian international centre-back made two vital interceptions either side of half-time to keep the scoreline down and he was imperious at the back for Stoke alongside Leo Ostigard and Ben Wilmot.

His performance has seen him earn mass praise on social media from his supporters which you can see below.


