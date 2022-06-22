“Needs a fresh start” – Millwall in talks to sign 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are in talks to sign Oliver Burke on a permanent basis from Sheffield United.

According to the Irish Sun, the Lions are hopeful of securing the forward from the Blades for next season.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 24-year old would be a good addition to Gary Rowett’s side…

Adam Jones

Burke is a player that needs a fresh start following a frustrating spell at Bramall Lane.

At 25 though, there’s still plenty of time for him to improve and he could thrive at The Den if given the chance to join on a permanent basis, especially if he can get a decent amount of game time under his belt.

He isn’t the most prolific and that will be a concern – but if he can improve his goalscoring record – he could be a real asset for Gary Rowett’s side and it seems as though he’s happy in the English capital.

Because he’s a player that has already become accustomed to life at The Den, it shouldn’t take him too long to settle either and if they can negotiate a cut-price deal for his services, this is a transfer they should be looking to seal.

George Dagless

It’s hard to say with Burke.

He’s played for so many clubs and hasn’t really settled in at most of them so you never know what he’ll be able to do over a longer term.

In fairness to him, at Millwall he played a fair bit and scored a couple of goals so if he perhaps feels good there and the Lions feel as though they can get something out of him, I can understand them looking at it.

I think Burke is a good player, he’s just not had the best of luck in terms of his career moves, and perhaps it’s at Millwall where he can get his head down and get playing again.

The Lions need more attacking threat to join them in the summer and Burke provides that when on form, so if they’ve seen enough to think he’s worth a punt, you have to say fair play to them for going for it.

Ned Holmes

I can understand why this news would be met with frustration by some Millwall fans but they should trust in Gary Rowett.

The Lions boss clearly believes he can get the best out of Oli Burke and he did in glimpses last term.

Consistency is what is needed now and a fresh start at the Den could help him get that.

There’s certainly an element of risk but Sheffield United will want to get rid, which should make this a fairly cheap deal.

It seems as though they’ll need to replace Jed Wallace and Burke could help do that, though more support will be needed.