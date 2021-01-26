Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Needs a fresh start’ – Many Sunderland fans react as 29-year-old attracts interest

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland forward Will Grigg is attracting interest from a host of clubs ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, Salford City, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town are all interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Grigg has failed to live up to expectations since sealing a £4million move to the Stadium of Light in February 2019.

The Northern Ireland international has scored eight goals in 61 games for the Black Cats, with only five of those strikes coming in League One.

Grigg has made nine appearances in League One this season, making only four starts and being left out of the last five matchday squads under Lee Johnson.

With Charlie Wyke firing on all cylinders for Sunderland, there doesn’t seem to be a way back for Grigg on Wearside.

A trio of EFL sides are now said to be interested in luring him away from the club and put an end to his nightmare spell in the North East.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to the potential departure of Grigg…


