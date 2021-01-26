‘Needs a fresh start’ – Many Sunderland fans react as 29-year-old attracts interest

Sunderland forward Will Grigg is attracting interest from a host of clubs ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, Salford City, MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town are all interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Grigg has failed to live up to expectations since sealing a £4million move to the Stadium of Light in February 2019.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sunderland and Newcastle?

1 of 15 Who has won more FA Cup finals? Newcastle Sunderland

The Northern Ireland international has scored eight goals in 61 games for the Black Cats, with only five of those strikes coming in League One.

Grigg has made nine appearances in League One this season, making only four starts and being left out of the last five matchday squads under Lee Johnson.

With Charlie Wyke firing on all cylinders for Sunderland, there doesn’t seem to be a way back for Grigg on Wearside.

A trio of EFL sides are now said to be interested in luring him away from the club and put an end to his nightmare spell in the North East.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions to the potential departure of Grigg…

Wont give us a lot of time to bring in a replacement. Other than free up wages for a free signing? — A.Snaith (@snaith_76) January 26, 2021

Imagine if we won comprehensively tonight and the rumours about Will Grigg potentially departing turn out to be true. I’d say that would be a massive double positive! Looking forward to the game later on! #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) January 26, 2021

If he is to depart it needs sorting quickly so we can use those funds to bring somebody in — steve (@steve2013) January 26, 2021

This has to happen this time. No matter how many chances Grigg gets, it just isn’t working for him at Sunderland and both parties just need to accept that. Sunderland need fresh blood and Grigg needs a fresh start. #SAFC https://t.co/QN5XyWJmcs — Matthew Crichton (@MattyCrichton) January 26, 2021

Hope he goes to Salford coz knowing our luck we’d sell him and he’ll start banging in goals n score past us — Kyle Quinn (@kylequinn21) January 26, 2021

Panick buys after Maja fiasco.

SD Telling us one thing when actually they used him to claw back money.

Short sighted. — Light Infantry. (@JohnMousey1) January 26, 2021

Best thing for all i reckon — John (@John67684101) January 25, 2021

If Grigg leaves we will surely still be paying most of his wage though? — KenTowers (@Elbowsg450x) January 26, 2021