“Needs a clean slate” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts to Lee Bowyer’s departure

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland wouldn’t have been against Lee Bowyer remaining in charge for another season but feels the club needs a clean slate, speaking shortly before his departure was officially announced.

There was a considerable amount of speculation surrounding the ex-Leeds United player’s future in the West Midlands towards the end of the season with their decline taking Birmingham dangerously close to the relegation zone.

After previously climbing into the play-off zone in September, this was a real disappointment with Blues finishing in 20th place, with the first-team squad underperforming once again following recent years of disappointment.

Although he was initially told to carry on, speculation remained rife regarding his future with previous prospective buyer Laurence Bassini thought to have weighed up Mark Warburton and John Eustace as potential candidates to come in and succeed Bowyer if he managed to complete a deal to buy Vong Pech’s stake.

Bassini missed the deadline to get an agreement over the line with his period of exclusivity ending – but that didn’t secure Bowyer’s place at the helm with the 45-year-old being relieved of his duties.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Oxland would have happily seen him take charge of his club during the 2022/23 campaign – but also feels the club needs freshening up in several departments.

Speaking just before it was announced that he had been sacked, Oxland said: “I would have been open to the idea of Bowyer being Blues boss for one more season but either way, I don’t think that would have changed the outcome of this season (2022/23).

“I just feel like we’re nailed on to go down unless we had a miracle takeover and Bassini certainly is not yet, so things are very bleak at the moment at Blues.

“There are rumours that Bowyer has been sacked as of yesterday due to the new season starting, his payout being a lot cheaper. That’s what has been said in the Mirror so far, so we’re just going to have to wait and see.

“Blues is very much in limbo. Either way, I’ll still always love Lee Bowyer but I just think Blues, as a whole, needs a clean slate but that doesn’t and shouldn’t start with Laurence Bassini.”

The Verdict:

Oxland is pretty much spot on with his assessment.

Having Bowyer at the helm certainly wouldn’t have been a bad idea considering the instability off the pitch, with the 45-year-old potentially able to have been a calm head during an uncertain time.

However, it doesn’t seem as though the ex-Birmingham boss was happy about his transfer budget and with this unhappiness, the second-tier side’s morale may not have been the best going into 2022/23.

Ideally, they needed to make this change at the end of the 2021/22 campaign to allow a new manager to come in and put his stamp on the first-team squad, but they haven’t made a signing yet anyway so this should give the new boss the opportunity to bring in a decent number of players.

They certainly aren’t in the best shape with just a few weeks left to go until the new campaign starts though, so they will need to move quickly to bring in a new manager and some players to address key players.

Luckily for them, it seems as though Eustace has already been lined up – but he doesn’t just need time – but also the funds to be able to make a difference this summer in their quest to remain afloat in the division once again.