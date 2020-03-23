‘Needed this’, ‘What a team’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to video footage

Plenty of Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sky Bet’s footage which shows all of the goals that they have scored so far this season in League One.

By finding the back of the net on 48 occasions in 34 games, the Sky Blues have recently managed to climb to the summit of the third-tier standings.

Currently five points clear of their nearest promotion rivals Rotherham United, Coventry will be determined to push on under the guidance of manager Mark Robins when the season eventually resumes.

Whilst the English Football League originally decided to postpone the campaign until the start of April, the Sky Blues will now have to wait until May to play again due to the ongoing health crisis in the United Kingdom.

Providing that they are able to maintain their consistency during the final ten fixtures of the year, Coventry could secure a return to the Championship by sealing a top-two finish in League One.

After Sky Bet shared a video montage of the club’s goals this season, plenty of Sky Blues fans reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from Coventry’s supporters…

Thanks i needed this — Mr Tea (@joshdent_) March 23, 2020

You realise what a deadly striker @MattyGodden24 is in front of goal 👏🏻 different class — Patrick (@nogeye1) March 22, 2020

What a team #PUSB — Ollie Keane (@ollie_keane02) March 22, 2020

And there’s plenty more to come — chris quinney (@quinney1971) March 22, 2020

That's the sort of content we want to see! #pusb — Jack (@_ThatShyKid_) March 22, 2020

Are you sure it’s not @SkyBetLeagueOne goal of the season competition? — Olly Manning (@ollymanning1990) March 22, 2020

Missing the lads so much. E I E I O! #PUSB — Bav Panchal (@bavpanchal) March 22, 2020

Absolutely incredible — Colin (@skybluecol) March 23, 2020