Unbelievably, Sunderland AFC have seemingly unearthed yet another teenage superstar in the form of Tommy Watson.

Having slowly felt his way into the starting 11 this season, young winger Watson scored twice on Friday night to give the Black Cats their first win since October.

The 18-year-old winger from County Durham, who has been capped at England youth level, has become the latest of a host of young stars to have put points on the board for the Wearside club this campaign, joining the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg in what is, on average, the most youthful side in the division.

Championship 2024/25 - Youngest average age (as per Transfermarkt) Club Squad Players used Average age Sunderland AFC 30 25 23.2 Stoke City 27 27 23.9 Sheffield United 25 26 24 Hull City 32 27 24.5 Burnley FC 31 32 24.6 Norwich City 30 28 24.6 Coventry City 26 23 24.7 Plymouth Argyle 27 29 25 Bristol City 28 23 25 Leeds United 24 26 25.1

It would be entirely understandable if his young colleagues felt a pinch of jealously for their new star, especially 17-year-old Rigg, who has failed to score or assist in his last eight appearances. However, this is seemingly not the case.

No longer the new kid on the block, Rigg took to Instagram to congratulate his fellow academy prospect, exemplifying the harmony surrounding Régis Le Bris' roster.

Chris Rigg sends message to Sunderland match-winner Tommy Watson

Having made a cameo appearance in the Championship in April 2023, shortly after his 17th birthday, Tom Watson has been incredibly patient in his development, only receiving his first start for the club last month.

This arose from his stunning performances for the under-21's, as the wide-forward contributed to nine goals in just five appearances for the young Mackems, making him one of the most exciting prospects in Premier League 2.

Seemingly improving game-on-game, a feeling that is backed up by his perpetual FotMob ratings, it comes as no surprise to supporters that the youngster from Horden was able to announce himself in the way he did on Friday night.

The two strikes for his goals - a low driven shot towards the near post and a similarly powerful first touch finish to win the game late on - completed a comeback that was desperately needed as the former league leaders hadn't won in six before the weekend.

This mirrors the fortunes of Rigg, whose mini-goal-drought near-perfectly coincides with the Black Cats' recent inability to win. However, the 17-year-old had no problem leasing the spotlight to his colleague, as he took to social media to both congratulate Watson, and succinctly echo the importance of returning to winning ways.

Despite being one-year his junior, Rigg, who has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs this winter, came through the academy with Watson almost step-by-step.

Both developing exclusively at the Academy of Light, the pair played together at multiple youth levels, and have even donned an England shirt together, playing for Ryan Garry's U18s in October last year.

The Academy of Light is producing some incredible gems for Sunderland's first-team

Chris Rigg's tribute to his long-time friend and colleague is a warming reminder of exactly how successful youth operations at the North East club have become.

Regardless of whether the Black Cats do succeed in returning to the Premier League this season, the fact that they are even in the conversation with the amount of inexperience on the pitch, dictates that we are witnessing a special, special side that may be looked back on for years to come.

There is going to be transfer interest in both Rigg and Watson in January thanks to their performances, and perhaps in Anthony Patterson as well, who is older yet another graduate of the academy, but it shows just how prolific the system is on Wearside to carry on producing such players.