‘Needed because they haven’t really replaced Diogo Jota’ – Wolves set for summer transfer battle with West Ham over EFL player: The verdict

Wolves are facing a potential summer transfer battle with West Ham United and others over Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that the Molineux outfit have enquired about the Dutchman but face competition from Brighton, Everton, Southampton, and West Ham.

So, would he be a good signing for Wolves? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think he could be a good signing.

We’ve seen plenty from Danjuma to suggest he’s good enough to be playing in the Premier League next season and I think now that Bournemouth are not going up there will be huge interest in him.

I honestly can’t see him staying at the club this summer and he would fit a side like Wolves well with the way they like to use wide players in their forward line.

He’s more than capable of being back in the Premier League next season and I would suggest he’s not going to be the only Cherries player that leaves the club in the upcoming transfer window, unfortunately for them.

Jacob Potter

I’m not too sure about this one, to be honest.

Danjuma has shown that he’s a class above at Championship level, and I think he deserves a chance in the Premier League in the near future.

With Bournemouth falling short in their bid for promotion into the top-flight this term under the management of Jonathan Woodgate, I would be stunned to see the Cherries keep hold of Danjuma heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Wolves might not be the ideal destination for him though, as they already have strong options in a similar position to Danjuma’s.

I couldn’t see him getting into their starting XI ahead of the likes of Pedro Neto and Adama Traore anytime soon, so he might be better off looking elsewhere at alternative options during the summer transfer window.

Chris Thorpe

I think Danjuma would be a solid signing for Wolves as he appears ready to make the step up to the Premier League after thriving at Bournemouth.

He won’t come cheap but as we know, the Midlands club have plenty of cash to spend and aren’t afraid to flex their financial muscle.

For me, he is needed because they haven’t really replaced Diogo Jota since he moved to Liverpool in the summer.

The Cherries winger can come in and provide the goals that Wolves have lacked from midfield whilst also laying chances on a plate for his teammates.

This would be one of the biggest deals of the summer if Wolves did go for the Dutchman and it would be interesting to see how Bournemouth would respond to a bid.