Need: Who is Dilan Markanday? The Tottenham man set to sign for Blackburn Rovers

Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the exciting addition of Tottenham Hotspur winger Dilan Markanday on a permanent basis, according to Sky Sports.

The 20-year-old’s contract at Spurs expires in the summer and having only made one senior appearance for the club so far he is seeking opportunities away from north London.

And with several second tier clubs interested in his signature, Tony Mowbray’s side are set to win the race for the youngster, with future add-ons taking the deal over the £1 million mark according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Markanday has been at Tottenham for a number of years, first showing promise in the under-18’s age group when he scored six times in 15 outings in the 2017-18 season before bettering that in the following campaign with 11 goals in 21 matches, being utilised as both a winger and attacking midfielder.

He became too old for the under-18’s age group in the 2019-20 season so stepped up to the under-23 squad but in the two campaigns before the current one he only yielded six goals and seven assists from 37 outings.

It is Markanday’s form in the season to date though that has led to interest over his signature, having scored 12 times and provided five assists in 14 Premier League 2 games he’s played in.

It’s criminal how Dilan Markanday hasn’t been given a chance in the first team yetpic.twitter.com/fAJsCl0NRz — AU (@fanofconte) October 1, 2021

His performances earlier in the season led to him receiving a senior debut for Spurs against Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League in October, thus becoming the first player of Indian descent to pull on the first-team Tottenham shirt.

Further opportunities have not been forthcoming though with Markanday heading back to the under-23’s, which is seemingly why he’s ready to take the next step and seek regular minutes at Ewood Park.

According to transfermarkt, Markanday has played through the middle as a striker this season for the development squad, so if Mowbray is not planning on going back to using wingers then the youngster at least adds some versatility still through the middle.

But even though the 3-5-2 is working at Rovers right now, there’s always a case to go back to using wide players and that is where Markanday seemingly flourishes.