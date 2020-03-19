‘Need to reset their form’ – Portsmouth must take advantage of season’s suspension: Six pointer

It was confirmed on Thursday by the EFL that matches would be suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

This follows the decision to suspend football until April 4 that was taken last week.

However, Sam Wallace has stated on Twitter that the FA and EFL remain determined to complete the 2019/20 season and if that is the case, there remains a huge amount to play for when matches recommence.

One team with plenty to play for is Portsmouth, who currently sit fourth in the League One table with a two point gap to the automatic promotion places.

Here, we look at how the suspension has affected Portsmouth and the implications for the rest of the season.

How were Portsmouth performing?

Portsmouth are having a good season overall and are well placed to earn promotion.

However, they have taken just seven points from their last five matches and have lost ground to both Coventry City and Oxford United in the process, with boss Kenny Jackett unhappy with recent performances.

Nonetheless, with just two points to gain on second they are very much in the mix.

How will fans feel right now?

Fans appear mixed in their assessment of Pompey’s season so far, with Jackett often facing criticism.

While they are close to the top of the league, Portsmouth have lacked creativity and have not been as free scoring as some of their rivals.

Fans will also be hugely frustrated by the stoppage, but given the side’s indifferent form a break could give them a relative boost in the battle against their rivals.

How will it affect players who are out of contract?

According to TransferMarkt, Portsmouth have five players out of contract which could play havoc if the season is forced to run through the summer.

This is not as many as some sides, but those that could end up leaving before the end of the season include Christian Burgess, Brandon Haunstrup and Lee Brown.

With the season likely to end later on than usual this term, the club could now be tempted to offer new terms to important players like Burgess and Brown.

How is training affected?

Portsmouth players are currently keeping fit from home but the club want to restart training next week if no players test positive.

Being able to train as a group will of course be a huge boost to the squad, with Pompey also in the final of the Leasing.com Trophy.

The players should be able to keep fit at home and the club will have given them exercises and nutritional advice, but returning to training soon will be a bonus.

What other implications could there be on the club?

The postponement of the Leasing.com final is not ideal news for Pompey fans, but they will be glad to hear that the plan remains for it to go ahead.

With clubs set to struggle financially, any potential income stream will be appreciated and a trophy win would be a great way to celebrate at the end of a dramatic season.

Promotion of course remains the priority though and getting matches back at Fratton Park should prove a huge help as the club struggles financially.

How will this affect Portsmouth’s upcoming run-in?

With the schedule unknown, the true impact on Pompey’s run-in is unknown.

Assuming the desire is to finish the season then Jackett’s side still have matches against promotion rivals Oxford and Rotherham to play.

This break is less than ideal for any side, but the feeling is that if Portsmouth can reset and get on top of their form, they could be formidable going into the end of the season.