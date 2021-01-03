‘Need to go ASAP’ – These Watford fans were not impressed with one man in defeat at Swansea

It was a disappointing day for Watford on Saturday, as they lost ground in the Championship promotion battle with a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City at The Liberty Stadium.

Things started well for the Hornets, as Tom Cleverley’s strike from distance 20 minutes into the game put Watford ahead.

However, two well taken goals from in-form Swansea man Jamal Lowe either side of half time turned the game in the hosts’ favour, with that result meaning that Watford have now dropped to sixth in the Championship table, six points adrift of Steve Cooper’s side in the second automatic promotion spot.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Watford fans were not entirely happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a considerable amount of criticism, was Troy Deeney.

In a game his side needed to win to put the pressure on at the top of the table, the striker seemingly struggled to make an impact in attack, or establish a linkup with his Watford teammates, something which appears not to have gone unnoticed amongst the club’s fanbase.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 32-year-old.

With Deeney and Gray up front, there was never going to be any other outcome. — TotallyRetro65 (@Totallywired65) January 2, 2021

Deeney and Duxbury need to go ASAP before this club can make any progress — Mr Cow (@KingEckinCow) January 2, 2021

Any Watford fan still want to insist that Deeney has to play in games because he is vital after watching his performance today? — Kieren Rees (@kieren_rees) January 2, 2021

Spot on. Totally disconnected from play, could’ve been on a different pitch from Gray, and at a moment that required leadership…where was it? #watfordfc — Michael Hartt (@Michael_Hartt) January 2, 2021

No chance of promotion with Deeney and Gray up front, absolutely dire. Pozzos need to see that the problem lies with the players not the coach big investment needed. — Tim (@Tim65641221) January 2, 2021

Fact:

Injured Perica and Joao Pedro are better than fit Gray and Deeney — Tril🇭🇷 (@Trilijun) January 2, 2021

It’s not rocket science, we’re not going up with Deeney up front. — Jack (@JackCian99) January 2, 2021