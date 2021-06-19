‘Need to get their act together’ – Pundit delivers no-nonsense verdict as West Brom’s managerial search rumbles on

Gabby Agbonlahor has said that West Bromwich Albion ‘need to get their act together’ as their managerial search continues.

The Baggies have been without a manager since Sam Allardyce decided to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Since then a number of managerial candidates have been touted as potential replacements, with Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael the latest name to emerge as a top candidate to take on the role.

It remains to be seen who will be named as Allardyce’s successor, but according to Aston Villa favourite Agbonlahor, the club need to step up their efforts if they’re going to be ready to hit the ground running in the Championship this term.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said: “This is the sort of time now, mid-June, pre-season starts in a couple of weeks.

“These players are going to come back and there might not be a new manager and they’ll be a lot of teams like that. It’s strange and I can’t believe it.

“West Brom need to get their act together, get it done and get somebody in place in the board and a new manager as soon as possible.

“They need to bring in new players and get rid of those they don’t want. There’s a lot that needs doing.”

The verdict

West Brom supporters won’t like to admit it, but Gabby Agbonlahor is surely right in this assessment.

The club have taken too long in their pursuit of a new manager and with pre-season training not too far away, it means that they’re cutting it fine.

If Valerien Ismael is the man who they want to take the club forward then it’s crucial that they move quickly to secure his services – after all, the longer that they leave it the less likely it is that someone will want to make the move.

It’s going to be a big season for the Baggies and this indecision doesn’t exactly bode well.