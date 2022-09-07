“Need to get done” – Paul Heckingbottom addresses future of a selection of Sheffield United players

Paul Heckingbottom is hoping that Sheffield United’s hierarchy will offer new deals to some of the club’s biggest assets, as stated whilst in conversation with The Star.

The Yorkshire outfit, who have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, are currently at the second tier’s summit, having accumulated 17 points from their opening eight matches.

There are several younger players in the squad who Heckingbottom will be hoping to keep for the future, whilst there a number of experienced professionals within the squad will see their contracts expire soon.

Speaking to The Star about the contract situations within his squad, Heckingbottom told The Star: “There’s a few younger ones who are important on (expiring) contracts and some older ones as well.

“I can give my opinion on that. I know from the club’s point of view, the younger ones who have had interest shown in them, they need to get done because they are the assets.”

The verdict

Lots of Championship clubs in recent times have had to wave goodbye to excellent, young players without generating a handsome fee for their departures.

Something that Heckingbottom is quite evidently trying to avoid, it will be interesting to see how this situation progresses now that the transfer window is closed.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Daniel Jebbison and even Sander Berge are massively important to the Blades, whilst Wes Foderingham, John Fleck and Oli Norwood represent more senior examples of players who could depart in the summer.

Within that list reeled off there is a lot of talent who currently possess a lot of influence within this Blades team.