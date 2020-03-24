‘Need to focus on the league anyway’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans react to last night’s loss to Sunderland

Birmingham City have had an inconsistent season in the Championship, but aren’t in any danger of relegation in this current campaign.

On Monday night Blues were competing in the Ultimate Quaran Team tournament which consisted of a number of different clubs around the world playing FIFA against each other.

Leyton Orient set up the competition in a bid to raise money for clubs who are struggling as well as keep supporters occupied during this unprecedented break in football.

Birmingham played Sunderland last night, and neither side were able to pick a player to represent their team with Blues opting for a well-known supporter in Jaykae.

The rapper was defeated on the night by a scoreline of 2-0 and goes out of the competition, although a lot of Birmingham fans got involved to watch the game which was live on Twitch.

Here’s how the supporters of the club reacted to the virtual defeat…

jaykae out — Jamie Simner (@JamieSimner) March 23, 2020

We need to focus on the league anyway — Aaron B Suthy 👟 (@ABSuthy) March 23, 2020

Didn’t fancy a cup run anyway — Brad (@Bradley_AJ) March 23, 2020

think we should of been able to vote who played for us really but all respect to @Jaykae10 well played my man — gareth lindsell (@gareth_lindsell) March 23, 2020

Lee Camp was quality though. Some cracking saves again. — Steven Jinks (@steven_jinks) March 23, 2020

Pep out — Alex Hill (@AlexHill_98) March 23, 2020