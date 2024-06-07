Sheffield Wednesday are among several clubs keeping tabs on Elfsborg attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo, and Carlton Palmer believes he could be a shrewd addition for his old club.

There’s a lot of excitement about what next season could bring, with Danny Rohl having performed a miracle to keep the Owls up after taking over during the previous campaign.

The German inherited a club in a mess, but his man-management skills and astute tactics brought a togetherness to the group, and they managed to survive on the final day.

Sheffield Wednesday targeting Michael Baidoo

With Rohl ending speculation about his future by signing a new contract, attention has turned to the transfer market, and supporters will hope that owner Dejphon Chansiri supports the head coach as much as possible.

Despite the outstanding work he’s done, Rohl will know that the squad needs improving, and Wednesday have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks.

It has been claimed that Baidoo is a target, with the 25-year-old attacking midfielder currently impressing with Elfsborg in Sweden.

Related Coventry City, Birmingham City and Hull City face significant blow in Josh Windass chase The Sheffield Wednesday man is said to be on the verge of signing a new deal with the Owls

He has managed four goals and three assists this season for the club, with Middlesbrough, Luton and Hull thought to be among the admirers of Baidoo.

Carlton Palmer discusses Michael Baidoo transfer latest

Given the level of competition for his signature, convincing Baidoo to move to Hillsborough won’t be easy for the Owls. Plus, it’s been said that a fee of up to £4m could be required to convince Elfsborg to sell the Ghanaian.

That would be a substantial sum for Wednesday, but Palmer told FLW that it’s the sort of deal they should be looking to make if possible, as he believes Baidoo would bring qualities that the team currently lacks.

“Danny Rohl is looking to do his business early after Sheffield Wednesday stayed in the Championship but there’s a lot of interest in Baidoo.

“The valuation of £3-4m may put some clubs off, and Wednesday might think that’s a lot.

Michael Baidoo Elfsborg record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022 24 8 2 2023 29 6 7 2024 16 4 3 As of 4th June 2024

“They are going to need to bring in reinforcements. It’s an area of the pitch that they do need to improve, and he is somebody who can push forward and get goals, which is something they need if they are to progress and compete at the other end of the table. Another central midfielder should be on the list of priorities.

“They will be looking to bring in one or two midfield players and Baidoo is someone who has been consistently performing well.”

Sheffield Wednesday need a big summer

Rohl has transformed Wednesday, and they now need to capitalise on the momentum and feel-good factor that is around the club by having a productive transfer window.

We don’t know what sort of budget they have available, but Rohl will hope for support, and Baidoo would be a good addition if they could make it happen.

If not, you can be sure that the recruitment team have a list of options, and it will be interesting to see who they can bring in to improve the group, as the Yorkshire side look to ensure they aren't battling relegation again next season.