“Need to be patient” – Are West Brom serious play-off contenders if Carlos Corberan is appointed? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion look set to appoint Steve Bruce’s permanent successor at The Hawthorns imminently.

That is as per John Percy of The Telegraph, who reports that the Baggies are set to name Carlos Corberan as their new boss shortly.

As per journalist Guillem Balague, Corberan will sign a two and a half year contract at The Hawthorns.

With that in mind, and given West Brom sit 23rd in the Championship at present, three of our FLW writers were asked whether or not the Baggies can now be considered serious playoff contenders this season with Corberan set to be at the helm.

Chris Gallagher

It’s a huge ask.

The obvious example is Nottingham Forest and Albion do have some quality in the squad so that can’t be ruled out.

However, you have to be realistic and the first priority is to get out of the relegation zone. The Baggies are in the position they are for a reason, with too many individual errors and poor finishing, so Corberan needs to lift the confidence of the players, many of which have been part of a poor team for a long time now.

So, it’s a cliché but it really is game by game for the new boss. Getting out of the relegation zone is the only focus right now and maybe come January or February the Baggies can start reassessing what’s possible.

These 18 West Brom quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 History: They were formed in which year? 1874 1876 1878 1880

Charlie Gregory

Carlos Corberan is a very, very good appointment for West Brom and he should finally take them in the right direction.

The issue for the Baggies is whether the damage has already been done to the squad this season and whether one winter window will be enough to help the boss sort the team out to his liking.

He’ll no doubt implement a style of play and a formation that can win games but it shall take time. It did at Huddersfield and it will at the Hawthorns too. The Baggies and their supporters then need to be patient.

Whilst the play-offs might not happen for the club this season then, if they back the manager and get him the players and team he wants, then they could be on the cards soon and so could a promotion.

West Brom then can be happy with the appointment of the boss but they will need to give the manager some time to work his magic at the Hawthorns.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s certainly an interesting question.

You really can’t see West Brom remaining where they are in the table and in a relegation scrap, so, if you consider that, and the fact the Championship is extremely condensed at the moment, they probably can still be considered as viable contenders for the top six.

Whether or not they can achieve that will all depend on the effect Corberan has, though, and I think they key for him is to not let the gap between them and the top six grow any larger between now and the World Cup break in a few weeks time.

That break can then be used to kick-start the Baggies season and with the talent they have, they could well find themselves in and around the top six come the end of the season, if not sooner.

I know that sounds crazy to say given their current predicament, but, they are still only 12 points behind the play-off places at present, and with the talent they have, they’re capable of going on a winning run.

I wouldn’t say confidently that they’ll achieve a top six finish, but I think they will be in the conversation at some stage this season under Corberan.