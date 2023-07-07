This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Southampton are considering re-signing former defender Jose Fonte this summer, according to the Daily Echo.

The 39-year-old is a free agent after leaving French side Lille when his contract expired last month.

The Portuguese defender was an integral part of Southampton’s success between 2009 and 2017, as they gained promotion from League One to the Premier League swiftly.

Fonte played 288 times for the club and is now reportedly open to re-joining them, while the Saints are considering him as an option among experienced centre-backs.

Would Jose Fonte's return to Southampton be a good move?

Here, three FLW writers gave their thoughts on Fonte’s possible return to Southampton and whether it would be a good move for both parties.

Brett Worthington

This would be a very strange move from the Saints.

Out of all the areas that Southampton need to strengthen in this transfer window, defence is not one of them.

The club currently has a bundle of options in that area of the pitch, and even if Russell Martin is keen on improving in that part of the team, they need to be looking at better options than Fonte.

Fonte does provide a huge amount of experience and could be useful for the club competing at the top end of the Championship.

But the player closed this chapter when he left the club, and it would seem a strange move from the Saints to return to a player who is about to turn 40.

Declan Harte

Fonte is a fan favourite among Saints supporters having played a huge role in lifting, and then establishing, the club back to the Premier League.

The Portuguese defender is now in the final stages of his career, but could be a great presence to have in the dressing room.

While he can’t be relied upon to play every game in a gruelling Championship season, he is still capable of providing cover to pad out Russell Martin’s options in defence.

If the cost of the move can be kept low, then this could be well worth doing for Southampton.

Ben Wignall

Fonte has been playing at a good level for five years at Lille, winning the Ligue 1 title and last season even at the age of 39 he was starting week in, week out.

The former Portuguese international will turn 40 at the end of the year though, so he wouldn't be expected to come in and start week in, week out in a 46-match Championship season.

If Russell Martin chooses to go with a back three this season, then Fonte could be a good, experienced leader in the middle of the trio if he's flanked with pace and athleticism.

Southampton need to be more ambitious though in their transfer plans, and they'll have the money to bolster their defence when some of their current centre-backs depart, so whilst he's well-liked at St Mary's Stadium, the Saints should look elsewhere.