“Need to be holding out for £2.5 million at the very least” – Barnsley fan pundit reacts as highly-rated player linked with overseas club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has once again been linked with a move away from the Tykes, with Turkish giants Besiktas reportedly interested in the Hungary international’s services.

The 22-year-old has long been linked with clubs both in England and overseas ever since his breakout season in 2020-21, in which the South Yorkshire side surprisingly made it to the Championship play-offs.

Even though last season ended with a relegation on his CV, Styles still experienced some high moments, including being capped by Hungary for the very first time.

Think you’re a Barnsley expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Barnsley founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887

Despite new Barnsley boss Michael Duff revealing that the club could still keep hold of Styles after turning down bids for him this summer, and the fact he started on the opening day of the League One campaign against Plymouth Argyle, the rumours will not stop.

Most recently it has been Besiktas – managed by ex-Barnsley gaffer Valerien Ismael – linked with a swoop for Styles, and FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Bearsdall believes that the club should not be intimidated to let the versatile left-footer go on the cheap – and should even consider keeping him until January.

“The Callum Styles situation is a tricky one because if you go back two seasons ago when we were in the play-off places, he had an outstanding season, showed all his qualities, he was hitting goals into the top corner from all over the place, and you could easily argue at the end of that season he was worth £3-5 million if a club was going to buy him,” Joe explained.

“You fast forward 12 months – a really disappointing season by his standards last season and he wasn’t the only one. Most of the Barnsley team didn’t perform to the standard they can get to and I can totally understand why clubs are looking at him and thinking: ‘Well if we are going to buy him we’re going to try and put in a cheeky bid at a bit of a bargain’.

“But Barnsley need to hold firm on this one as he has got the quality to go on and play in the Premier League. He’s a young lad, he’s got a year left on his contract, but to my understanding we have got a further year we can extend it which is in the club’s favour, so technically you can argue he’s got two years left on his contract.

“I think Barnsley need to be holding out for £2.5 million at the very least, but really we want to be looking for £3 million-plus for him because I think he is really quality, and if Barnsley had had a much better season last year and he’d been the main man for two seasons in a row, we’d be looking at £5 million-plus in this situation.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen so we’ve got to understand that we are in a situation where we need to sell to make up the deficit from dropping from the Championship to League One

“But, I still think we’d be better keeping Callum Styles until January and letting him play really well in League One and showing what he’s capable of and then getting the money for him, rather than selling him on the cheap this summer, and I don’t think Barnsley will do that – we will hold out for the right offer and for me the right offer is £2.5 million-plus but ideally that £3 million mark.”

The Verdict

It’s very fair to say that Styles did not hit the heights last season that he had done in the previous campaign.

He probably suffered though from being shifted around in different positions by a plethora of different managers, who couldn’t work out where his best position was when wing-backs were not being deployed.

That left wing-back role was where Styles flourished under Valerien Ismael, so it isn’t a shock that the Frenchman wants to re-unite with him over in Turkey.

In his more natural position in the engine room, or cutting in off the right flank in a more advanced role, Styles was less effective last season, but we all know the talent is there.

Being an international for Hungary now will only enhance Styles’ reputation, but Barnsley must hold firm to get the right money for his signature – whether that is this summer or in the middle of the season when the transfer window re-opens.