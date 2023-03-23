This feels a very Sunderland signing.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland have been linked with Villareal forward Haissem Hassan ahead of the summer.

That's according to French outlet L'Equipe, who report that the Black Cats have joined a host of clubs, including Brentford, Udinese, Anderlecht, Eibar, Alaves, Bordeaux and RC Lens, in the race for the 21-year-old.

But would it be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I'll be totally honest, I don't know a great deal about Haissem Hassan.

Given the calibre of clubs linked with him, though, and the fact he is at one of the biggest clubs in Spain currently, you are inclined to believe he has some talent.

Indeed, Sunderland have been buying up young talent of late and this would certainly fit their adopted model.

With Amad Diallo set to return to Manchester United this summer when his loan spell ends, the club will have a vacancy on that right flank, too, which is where Hassan plays.

It does, in that sense, look like it could be a good deal, but with the likes of Patrick Roberts and Isaac Lihadji already at the club, Sunderland must be careful not to start stockpiling talent.

Ned Holmes

This would certainly be an on-brand signing for Sunderland but it shouldn't be top of their list.

They have focussed on moving for young players with big potential, both on the pitch and in terms of profit, that can be developed at the Stadium of Light.

Haissem Hassan certainly looks to fit the bill. The 21-year-old impressed while on loan last season and has been handed his Villareal debut this term.

Capable of playing on both flanks, Hassan could prove to be a useful addition for the Black Cats and the number of clubs interested from across Europe shows how well-regarded he is.

Amad Diallo is set to head back to Old Trafford this summer so Tony Mowbray may be on the lookout for a replacement but Sunderland have signed quite a few young wingers already and you'd question whether this should be a priority.

Jewison Bennette, Isaac Lihadji, Leon Dajaku, and Jack Diamond are all young wingers that will hope for more minutes next season.

Sam Rourke

This feels a very Sunderland signing.

The Black Cats have almost become renowned for signing youthful, French players over the last season with the likes of Abdoullah Ba and Eduoard Michut looking like really promising prospects.

In 26 appearances for Villareal B this season, he is yet to score and has recorded one assist, so the cold, hard numbers aren't groundbreaking but the Black Cats clearly see potential in the player.

Hassan is only 21 so has plentiful time to mature, develop and grow as a footballer and the Stadium of Light is a good place to do that right now, with boss Tony Mowbray offering game-time to a lot of the club's youngsters.

There is a really exciting breed of young talent being nurtured by the club so you'd trust the side's judgement if they were to make a move for Hassan.