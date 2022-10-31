“Need to be careful” – Derby County eye transfer move for Norwich City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County manager Paul Warne is a big admirer of Norwich City striker Adam Idah and could make a move for the 21-year-old in January, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that the Championship club will consider finding a loan destination for the young forward as he edges closer to getting back to full fitness.

The Rams have scored the fewest goals in League One’s top 10 places thus far, and subsequently, bolstering attacking options may be prioritised in January.

Idah has netted eight goals from 56 appearances for the Canaries during his time with the club at the senior level, with the vast majority of those appearances coming from the bench.

Three writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Derby’s interest in the Norwich front man…

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise that Norwich will consider loaning out the young striker in January, with his recent progress with the club being halted by injury.

Still an exciting prospect, and showing glimpses of his quality during his career with the Canaries thus far, the top end of League One does seem like the most logical next step for him.

A forward who has the athleticism, power and technical ability required to hold the ball up, spin in behind and link the play, he is a forward who keeps opposing defences guessing.

However, Idah needs a club where he can expect regular football, and given the competition levels in the frontline already at Derby, it is difficult to determine whether or not Pride Park is the right destination.

Carla Devine

This seems like a move that would make sense and one that would suit the 21-year-old at Norwich. This season he has only made one league appearance so far and therefore could do with some regular game time to get his career going.

After recent injury issues, he would also benefit from some regular game time and whilst Derby have high expectations, in a league below it will be less intense than Norwich.

The Rams could use some attacking reinforcements as they look to move up the table in the hope of securing promotion back to the Championship this season.

It does seem to be a move that would suit all parties and give Idah that chance he wants to get regular game time.

Adam Jones

Because he’s only 21, it’s perhaps understandable that the Irishman hasn’t got a huge amount of senior games under his belt.

However, he needs to become a first-team regular sooner rather than later because he hasn’t been able to become a prolific figure at a first-team level but with the experience he does have in the top two tiers, that could potentially benefit him in League One.

Already representing the Republic of Ireland at an international level, he will already know some players at Pride Park and that could help him to settle in quicker.

And he’s certainly a player that has plenty of potential, so I can see this being a worthwhile signing, especially if Paul Warne wants to operate with two up top for the long term.

He certainly has the frame to be an asset up top – but the Rams do need to be careful not to pack their squad full of loanees – though that’s currently forgivable considering their restrictions.