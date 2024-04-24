Ally McCoist has claimed Sunderland need to find their own Kieran McKenna-type figure.

It has been a miserable second half of the season for the Black Cats, who have seen their promotion hopes collapse completely.

Mike Dodds was placed in charge of the Wearside outfit following Michael Beale’s short-lived 63 reign as head coach.

The 37-year-old has been placed in charge of the first team squad for the remainder of the campaign, as the club’s hierarchy searches for a permanent successor.

A new head coach is expected to arrive in the summer, but no appointment has yet been made.

Ally McCoist highlights head coach need at Sunderland

McCoist has pinpointed what Sunderland should be looking for in their search for Beale’s permanent replacement.

He believes the club has the same potential as the likes of Ipswich, who have enjoyed a remarkable rise under McKenna in the last couple of years.

“Things clearly didn’t work out with Michael Beale and I think Sunderland need their own version of Kieran McKenna at Ipswich – he’s done a phenomenal job there,” said McCoist via TalkSPORT BET.

“I look at him and wonder whether there’s any other young coaches who could go into Sunderland and galvanise the club.

“Someone needs to take the club forward because the potential there is incredible.

“They need a good, young, hungry coach who has his own ideas and will be supported by the board.

“The fans are crying out for someone to come in that they can get behind, who can take them to the next level, because they’re stuck in the mud at the moment.

“The atmosphere at Sunderland is incredible.

“I went to the FA Cup game against Newcastle earlier this season and the atmosphere was the best I’ve seen outside of the Old Firm, that is how good it was.”

Sunderland's managerial search

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 4 2 7 33.33

Sunderland have dropped to 13th in the Championship table in the second half of the season, falling out of contention for a play-off place.

Beale oversaw just 12 games in charge during his time at the Stadium of Light, winning only four.

Dodds has not fared much better, overseeing six defeats, three draws and two wins from his 11 matches at the helm.

Sunderland will end the campaign with fixtures against Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, which will signal the end of Dodds’ time as interim head coach.

The likes of Will Still, Danny Rohl and Paul Heckingbottom have all been linked with the vacancy at Sunderland, but no official appointment is expected until after the season ends.

Next managerial appointment is crucial for Sunderland

It is set to be a huge summer for Sunderland, and one where they must get the appointment of their next head coach right.

Key players could depart, including stars such as Jack Clarke, Anthony Patterson and Jobe Bellingham, meaning the transfer window will also be quite busy.

The appointment of Beale proved a disaster, especially as Tony Mowbray’s dismissal was not a popular decision either.

So the club’s hierarchy needs to find the right man for the job, otherwise supporters will be quick to show their frustration if the team has a poor start under the new man.