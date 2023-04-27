Having taken over the club during a very bad run of form, John Mousinho has done a decent job stabilising things at Fratton Park.

With the League One campaign due to end in the coming weeks, Portsmouth currently sit 8th in the League One standings.

Frustratingly, the club cannot reach the play-offs this season, though.

For Mousinho, then, the upcoming summer gives him the opportunity not only to strengthen the current squad at his disposal, but also really put his own stamp on things at the club.

Latest Portsmouth transfer news

With that in mind, perhaps the club's planning has already begun.

Indeed, Pompey were recently linked with Larne striker Lee Bonis.

As per the Daily Mail, Portsmouth are one of four clubs keeping an eye on the 23-year-old striker.

The other interested clubs are said to be Birmingham City, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

It is reported that Larne, Bonis' current side, will be looking for a fee of around £300,000 for his services.

The Daily Mail also claim that his impressive form for his club has him on the cusp of a call up for the Northern Ireland national side.

Mousinho responds to Portsmouth transfer speculation

Speaking to the media ahead of Portsmouth's League One clash versus Derby County this weekend, naturally, Pompey boss Mousinho was asked about the links.

The Portsmouth gaffer admitted he had seen the reports, but suggested that there was nothing in them at all.

"I read that - and I genuinely haven’t seen anything of Lee." Mousinho replied, via The News, when the question on Bonis was put to him.

"Sometimes it’s good to pick up the Portsmouth News, then I can go on to Wyscout and have a little look at these players!

"That’s something I will do, but there’s nothing on that one from our end - and I’m not sure where it’s come from."

Mousinho went on to confirm that the club have been looking at players over in Ireland, though.

"We’ve got a head of recruitment and scouts who’ve been over in Ireland and had a good look at the players over there." the Pompey boss explained.

"It can be really good to pick up players from the Irish league, you get young, hungry players with a lot of athleticism coming over here and performing well.

"I’ve had personal experience of that with Oxford, in particular, and I do think that is something we can definitely capitalise on over a period of however many years we keep going over there."

Will Portsmouth sign Lee Bonis?

With John Mousinho saying he has never seen anything of Lee Bonis, this isn't looking like a deal that is going to get done this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the links to the other EFL sides are more conrete than the ones to Pompey.