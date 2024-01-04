Highlights Frank Lampard is being considered as a potential manager for Birmingham City following Wayne Rooney's sacking.

Lampard's previous managerial experience at Derby County and Chelsea is being taken into account.

Birmingham should be cautious about hiring Lampard, as they made a similar mistake with Rooney and his lack of experience in a relegation battle may not be suitable for the current situation.

Birmingham City are reportedly assessing Frank Lampard as their potential new manager following the sacking of Wayne Rooney earlier this week.

Rooney was fired by Birmingham following a dismal run of results after taking over from former manager John Eustace. The Blues were sixth in the league when Rooney took over, but after a run of just two wins in 15 matches were left just above the relegation zone in 20th place.

10 points in 15 games was enough for the Birmingham board to relieve Rooney of his duties, with several managers considered for the role for the second half of the season.

Experienced managers like Neil Warnock and Eustace have been linked to the vacant post at St Andrew's, although Birmingham look to be targeting a former England teammate of Rooney to take over the role as manager.

Frank Lampard is linked with vacancy at Birmingham

A surprise contender for the manager job at Birmingham has emerged, as former Chelsea boss Lampard is being assessed by the Blues as a potential candidate.

Lampard began his managerial career at Derby, before moving on to roles at Chelsea and Everton despite his inexperience in management.

The Daily Mail have reported him as being one of the names being assessed by Birmingham with his season managing Derby County likely being taken into account.

Lampard has been linked in recent days to the job, with the likes of Tony Mowbray and Nathan Jones also being touted to take over at St Andrew's.

If given the role, this would be Lampard's first spell in the EFL since leaving Derby County in 2019, and his first managerial job since last season's disastrous spell as caretaker manager at Chelsea.

Related Wayne Rooney comrade at Birmingham City already lined up for new job Wayne Rooney's number two is believed to be the subject of significant interest from Salford City

Lampard may not be the right man for Birmingham right now

Birmingham may want to avoid falling into a similar trap to the one they fell into when they hired Wayne Rooney as manager.

In October last year, they sacked experienced Championship manager Eustace when he had the club in sixth place in the league to hire Rooney, who had just one-and-a-half seasons as Derby boss before a short spell in the MLS with DC United.

Obviously, this did not go well for them, so going down a similar route with Lampard could lead to similar results if they are not careful.

The Chelsea legend spent just one season in charge of Derby at the start of his career, before moving on to Chelsea. His time at Chelsea lasted less than two years, and he was sacked in the middle of his second season after a run of bad results. His time at Everton ended similarly, and he was sacked less than a year into that job as well.

While he took Derby to the play-off final in his debut season, he is an unknown quantity when it comes to the relegation battle in the Championship.

With rumours that top scorer Jay Stansfield and young midfielder Jordan James could leave the Blues this January, it would be a huge task for a relatively inexperienced manager to undertake, and perhaps one more befitting of a boss who knows how to fight at the bottom of the table in the Championship.