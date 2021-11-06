‘Need Bilic back’ – Many West Brom fans fume as Baggies stumble through Middlesbrough clash

West Bromwich Albion have fallen off the pace of AFC Bournemouth and Fulham in the Championship promotion race over recent weeks after a strong start.

Valerien Ismael was appointed in the summer after impressing at Barnsley in the Championship last season and oversaw a positive opening couple of months.

However, as AFC Bournemouth and Fulham move through the gears smoothly, West Brom’s form has been patchy to say the least.

This afternoon, for example, they trailed 1-0 to Middlesbrough at half-time, despite being the home side and boasting a plethora of first-team talent to lean on.

For some fans, it isn’t good enough.

Many aren’t impressed by Ismael’s direct style of play and the tactics that West Brom are showcasing from week-to-week.

West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last season and there’s very little patience amongst supporters despite the season still being relatively young.

We take a look at what a handful of supporters are saying on Twitter:

Don’t even let him come out for the second half, sack him there and then in the dressing room. — KJ 💙 (@KJ_93x) November 6, 2021

Such boring football need bilic back ASAP — Jack (@jackwba04) November 6, 2021

No shots, Robinson given the ball away every time he's had it, Townsend SHOULD NOT be playing in a back 3 and we look devoid of ideas. It's simply awful stuff. — Illmatic (@369ell) November 6, 2021

Awful football awful tactics awful leadership he’s got to go and if diangara come back out il. Be very surprised absolutely stealing a living paid all that money for him could of kept HRK — jason (@bigjase83) November 6, 2021

Philosophy working wonders — Sol (@Rondxnn) November 6, 2021

Don’t matter what happens in the second half, they absolutely deserved to be booed after that first half. — simon cooper 💙 (@sicoop01) November 6, 2021