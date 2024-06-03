Former England and Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer believes it is the right time for Sheffield Wednesday to let Mallik Wilks leave the club, amid interest from Charlton Athletic, Reading FC, and Stockport County.

Wilks has been with the Owls since August 2022, when he joined the club from Hull City.

It hasn’t been the best of times for the 25-year-old, as he only played 16 times in League One last season as the club won promotion.

Mallik Wilks' career stats per competition Competition Apps Goals Assists League One 106 34 21 Championship 69 9 1 League Two 25 3 0 FA Cup 16 2 2 EFL Trophy 11 4 1 EFL Cup 6 3 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 3rd of June)

He then followed up that season by playing just 15 times in the Championship, with him overall scoring just one goal in both league campaigns put together.

Despite the poor form shown with Wednesday, it has been reported by Football Insider that Charlton, Reading, and Stockport are all interested in signing Wilks this summer.

The report states that all three sides are looking into a possible loan deal or permanent transfer for the player, and it goes on to add that Wilks himself will likely look for a move as he tries to play more minutes.

Carlton Palmer urges Sheffield Wednesday to sell Mallik Wilks

Here, we asked former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Owls attacker Mallik Wilks being wanted by Charlton Athletic, Reading FC, and Stockport County and if it was the right time to sell the player.

Palmer believes this is the right time for Wednesday to let Wilks leave the club, as they can use the funds from his sale to sign a better replacement.

He exclusively told Football League World: “It is reported that Charlton, Reading, and Stockport are interested in the services of Mallik Wilks.

“Is it the right time for Sheffield Wednesday to move him on? Yes, I 100% think it is. His record in the Championship is poor. At Sheffield Wednesday in two seasons, he has scored one goal in 31 appearances.

“He scores goals in League One, he scored 16 goals in one season and 22 goals in another season. So, I think it is time for Sheffield Wednesday to cash in.

“He is not going to get the goals in the Championship. He has got tremendous pace, but like I said, he is not going to get them the goals in the Championship, and they need better quality than that at that level.

“So a loan or possibly a permanent move for Mallik out of Sheffield Wednesday to free up some funds to bring someone in with better quality at that level.

“He has won promotion with Hull City and Wednesday at that level, there is nobody at that level who has a better one-in-two goal contribution.

“So yeah, that is the level of where he needs to be playing at, and I am sure Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to do a deal to let Mallik leave the football club on a permanent or loan basis and bring someone else in who can perform at that level.”

Mallik Wilks needs to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer

Mallik Wilks wasn’t favoured much under Danny Rohl in the 2023/24 season, and it seems unlikely that will change in the new campaign.

Therefore, the 25-year-old needs to look for a new club this summer, and the Owls shouldn’t get in his way.

For whatever reason, Wilks hasn’t worked out at Sheffield Wednesday, and with the club needing to raise some funds, it would be wise for them to let the player leave and reinvest whatever money they get back into the squad.

Wilks has really struggled at the Yorkshire club, and for his career, he needs to leave and find somewhere where he can start playing regular football, and that will help him find his scoring touch once again.